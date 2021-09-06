North Texas was looking for answers to a host of questions heading into its season opener Saturday against Northwestern State.
By far the biggest was who would start at quarterback. Jace Ruder ended up getting the call and what amounted to an audition for the starting role throughout the season.
Ruder wasn’t perfect in the Mean Green’ 44-14 win. He missed some throws and tossed two interceptions.
Those mistakes didn’t take away from the bottom line. Ruder displayed a command of UNT’s offense and enough ability in the running game to show why coach Seth Littrell and his staff turned to the North Carolina transfer.
Ruder’s emergence as UNT’s starting quarterback was by far the most important aspect of what we learned about the Mean Green heading into a key showdown with SMU this week in Dallas.
“Jace was solid,” Littrell said after the game. “He saw the field well. We have to clean up some of the vertical passing game.”
Ruder did hit one of those deep shots, a 23-yard touchdown strike to Roderic Burns.
The sophomore threw for 131 yards on 10-of-21 passing and also rushed for 23 yards in his first collegiate start.
“This game will absolutely help me,” Ruder said. “Leading up to the game with this being my first collegiate start, there were a lot of different feelings. I was very anxious, a little nervous and excited all around. But once that first snap came, that all went away.”
Austin Aune battled Ruder for the starting job throughout fall camp. He came in late in the second half and threw for 51 yards and showed once again that he is a good option if Ruder struggles.
What is clear after UNT’s first game is that Ruder is the Mean Green’s starter going forward.
Torrey utility plans altered
One of the big storylines of the offseason was UNT’s effort to use running back DeAndre Torrey in a utility role, including putting him in the slot in some situations.
That plan appears to have changed after UNT’s opener. Torrey carried the load in the running game while rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
The senior did catch one pass for 12 yards. He also returned punts and kickoffs on his way to racking up 320 all-purpose yards.
UNT is going to need Torrey to carry the load in the running game after it lost Oscar Adaway III for the season with a knee injury during fall camp.
UNT has two good young running backs in Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale, who combined for 21 carries and 82 yards against NSU.
It’s just hard to imagine UNT reducing Torrey’s load in the running game to move him into the slot at this point.
Torrey acknowledged as much after the game.
“I know that they are going to lean on me a little bit this year,” Torrey said. “I want to do whatever I can.”
Transfers will play key roles
UNT’s hopes to improve on its 4-6 campaign last season by resting in part on a group of transfers it brought in during the offseason.
Several of those players showed signs that they can help the Mean Green in their win over NSU. Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush caught two passes for 21 yards.
Sean-Thomas Faulkner, a linebacker who played at The Citadel last season, finished with seven tackles, while Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Carson Kropp added six.
Junior college transfer offensive lineman Kaci Moreka was in the starting lineup.
UNT will need those players to continue to perform if the Mean Green expect to get to where they want to go.
The solid starts those players got off to in UNT’s season opener is promising.