North Texas is suddenly atop the Conference USA standings at 2-0 following a convincing 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
The win pushed UNT to 3-3 on the season and halfway to becoming bowl-eligible with six wins at the midway point of the season.
UNT has a much-needed bye this week to rest and recover before it opens the second half of the season with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 15.
Before we turn our attention to where UNT stands heading into its off week, it's time for this week's edition of what we learned. This week we look back at UNT's win over the Owls and put it in context.
1. Creativity is back after UNT's win over FAU
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his staff took some heat for the Mean Green's struggles on third and fourth down earlier this season.
UNT's 3-for-15 performance on third down at Memphis was painful. The Mean Green didn't show a whole lot of creativity at times while lining up in the shotgun and running the ball up the middle in key situations.
Part of what made UNT's performance against FAU encouraging was that the Mean Green showed some wrinkles that should help them remainder of the season.
UNT put running back Ikaika Ragsdale in the wildcat in the first half and also had a run-based package for backup quarterback Stone Earle.
The Mean Green used both during a touchdown drive in the first half.
"We were creating different matchups," Littrell said. "I want to play 11-on-11 football. To do that sometimes you have to run the quarterback."
Earle was injured during his short time on the field. His status could take the package UNT ran with him against FAU out of the mix.
The good news for UNT is even if that is the case, it will still have the wildcat look to turn to.
"I’m comfortable in the wildcat," Ragsdale said. "All of our running backs are. We were able to switch it up and expand our offense."
2. UNT showed mental fortitude while picking up a big win
UNT had every reason to be a bit down mentally heading into its game against FAU last week.
The Mean Green were blown out at UNLV and fell at Memphis. The only win UNT had picked up since opening the season at UTEP came against Texas Southern.
UNT showed character by picking itself up and rolling to a win over FAU. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter caught three touchdown passes as he continued his comeback from a season-ending foot injury last season.
Ragsdale had his best game of the season while rushing for 119 yards and UNT's defense held the Owls to seven points in the second half.
"We faced some tough teams and learned form that," quarterback Austin Aune said. "We have confidence in who we are."
That confidence was evident during UNT's win over FAU, which grabbed momentum late in the first half. The Mean Green were up 28-7 before FAU safety Teja Young intercepted a pass from Aune and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
FAU pulled within 28-21 on a 35-yard touchdown pass from N'Kosi Perry to running back Larry McCammon late in the first half.
UNT didn't panic and responded with an 11-play touchdown drive to open the second half. The Mean Green pulled away from there in a performance that said a lot about their mental fortitude.
3. UNT's defense may be figuring it out
UNT looked like it took a step forward defensively in a 44-34 loss to Memphis two weeks ago.
The Tigers scored twice on interception returns and added another touchdown after recovering a fumble at the Mean Green's 9-yard line. UNT held the Tigers to 334 yards and continued to show signs of growth against FAU.
The Mean Green's defense held the Owls to three touchdowns and scored one on cornerback Ridge Texada's 58-yard interception return. Texada brought another interception back 60 yards to set up another score.
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is one of the best in the business. He has found a way to build solid defenses throughout his career at a host of schools.
There were some tough moments early in the season after UNT lost several key players to graduation and the transfer portal.
The last two weeks show that Bennett has UNT headed in the right direction. He and the Mean Green will have an extra week to try to continue that trend as UNT heads into its bye.