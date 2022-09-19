North Texas will travel to face Memphis on Saturday in its second game this season against a team it will soon join in the American Athletic Conference.
Memphis (2-1) is already a member of the league UNT will join next summer.
Before we turn our attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of what we learned, a look back at UNT's last game.
The task isn't a particularly pleasant one after the Mean Green (2-2) fell to UNLV 58-27.
1. UNT hasn't shown that it has adequately replaced defensive playmakers
UNT came into the season hoping that it had added a few key players who would help the Mean Green make up for the loss of a host of playmakers.
It was pretty obvious that replacing defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis wouldn't be easy.
Linebacker Mazin Richards has 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks, while defensive end Tom Trieb has 14 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.
Those additions have helped, but UNT just isn't coming up with as many big plays as it did last year on that side of the ball.
The Mean Green have 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this year through four games. UNT had 80 tackles for loss and 38 sacks in 13 games last season.
Even taking UNT's opportunity to pick up the pace last year as the schedule became more favorable, and will again this season, into account, it's tough to see the Mean Green coming anywhere close to last year's totals.
Richard's 1.5 sacks lead the team. Grayson Murphy had 8.5 sacks and Gabriel Murphy 7.0 in 2021, when Novil chipped in 4.0.
UNT has yet to fill the playmaking void those players left.
Defensive tackle Roderick Brown had UNT's only sack against UNLV. UNT wasn't credited with a quarterback hurry or a pass breakup and didn't have an interception.
2. UNT's chance to show something out of conference this week is huge
UNT entered the season with three chances to post a key win, or at least a good showing outside of Conference USA play.
Two of those games are in the books and were ugly for the Mean Green. UNT was blasted 48-10 by SMU, the other team it has faced this season that is already member of the American.
The Mean Green were substantially better against UNLV and were in the game most of the way before the Rebels pulled away. A second blowout loss will make this week's game at Memphis all the more important.
The Tigers are another solid American team just like SMU. A win over Memphis would go a long way toward helping UNT feel better about where it's at.
3. UNT's margin for error is razor thin
One of the more discouraging aspects of UNT's loss to UNLV isn't all that went wrong.
It's that so much went right.
Kaylon Horton brought a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown. Austin Aune threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Aune tossed two interceptions, but both were in the closing minutes after the game was already decided.
UNT was only down three points early in the second half.
And yet, the Mean Green still ended up being blown out for the second time this season.
The outcome points to just how far away UNT is from challenging teams like UNLV.
It's not every day that a team gets a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and has a quarterback just short of the 300-yard mark with two touchdowns and no interceptions late in the second half.
UNT was in that position in its game against UNLV and still fell by 31.
There were plenty of discouraging aspects of UNT's loss to the Rebels, but that has to rank near the top. If the Mean Green don't get that big play or a solid performance from Aune most of the way, the game wouldn't have been within reach in the second half.
UNT's performance didn't paint a pretty picture of where the Mean Green stand in terms of competing teams toward the top of the Group of Five.