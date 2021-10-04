North Texas spent last week going back to basics during a bye in its schedule.
The hope is a renewed focus on tasks as basic as catching, blocking and tackling can help the Mean Green get back on track after three straight losses.
The latest came on Sept. 25 when Louisiana Tech edged the Mean Green 24-17.
“We are pretty banged up, especially at our skill positions,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said last week. “We want to get those guys back healthy and work on our fundamentals and technique. We have a lot of young guys playing, especially offensively.”
The Mean Green will see if those efforts pay off on Saturday when they face Missouri on the road.
UNT (1-3, 0-2 Conference USA) is in a tough spot heading into that game after dropping its first two games in conference play. Before turning our attention to the Tigers, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, our weekly look back at what transpired over the weekend in C-USA.
UTSA is on the rise
It’s time to start talking about the possibility that UTSA is the best team in C-USA.
The Roadrunners matched the best start in the short history of the program over the weekend with a 24-17 win over UNLV. UTSA is now 5-0 and is the only unbeaten team left in the league.
UNLV is 0-5 and one of the worst teams in college football. It’s what the Roadrunners did earlier in the season that has them emerging as one of the best teams competing at the Group of Five level.
UTSA won at Illinois and Memphis, wins that helped put the Roadrunners on the national map. UTSA received 10 votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UTSA will return to C-USA play this weekend when the Roadrunners travel to Western Kentucky. UTSA’s tough nonconference games are already in the books but there are plenty of challenges remaining.
The Roadrunners will face Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana, on Oct. 23 and host UAB on Nov. 20.
UNT will host UTSA to cap the regular season on Nov. 27.
All of those games are winnable for UTSA. The challenge for the Roadrunners, like it is for any other team, is to be at their best on a week-in, week-out basis for the remainder of the season.
UTSA has seven games left. The Roadrunners will be favored in most if not all of those games.
The more they win, the more traction the storyline of UTSA running the table will gain.
UTEP isn’t an automatic win any longer
There was a time not too long ago when C-USA teams could look at a game against UTEP as a near-certain win.
The Miners entered their league opener this season riding a 15-game losing streak in conference games. UTEP snapped that skid with a 28-21 win over Old Dominion.
Deion Hankins scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to put UTEP up for good.
ODU is 1-4 and isn’t expected to be a factor in the C-USA race. UTEP took care of business when it needed to against the Monarchs and won its C-USA opener for the first time in 12 years.
UTEP is 4-1 and already has the most wins for the program since 2016 with plenty of time to add to that total. The Miners hammered New Mexico State 30-3 and also beat New Mexico 20-13.
UTEP’s lone loss this season came at Boise State. The Miners have tough games coming up later this season at Florida Atlantic and UAB as well as home games against Louisiana Tech and UTSA.
UNT will host the Miners on Nov. 13, a game that looks a whole lot tougher now than it did early in the season.
The East could be wide open
The assumption at the beginning of the season was that Marshall would run away with the East Division title in Charles Huff’s first season as the Thundering Herd’s coach.
Marshall rolled past Navy in its season opener and moved to 2-0 with a win over North Carolina Central. It’s been all downhill since during a three-game losing streak.
The Thundering Herd has lost to East Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee the last three weeks. The Thundering Herd’s loss to the Blue Raiders is the most surprising of those losses under Huff, a former Alabama assistant.
MTSU went 3-6 last season and dropped its first two games in league play this year.
Florida Atlantic and Charlotte are both 1-0 and are the lone remaining teams in C-USA’s East Division without a conference loss.
FAU was picked to finish second behind Marshall in the East Division in C-USA’s preseason poll. The Owls are the favorite at this point, but the division appears to be wide open now that Marshall has dropped a game.