North Texas dropped its second straight game over the weekend, when Southern Miss beat the Mean Green 41-31 in their Conference USA opener.
UNT is now 1-2 on the season heading into a game against Charlotte on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The 49ers are 0-2 after giving Florida Atlantic a scare at home before falling 21-17.
But before we turn the page, here's a look back at what transpired the last few days in this week’s edition of what we learned:
1. C-USA play won't be a fix-all solution for UNT
There was a sense heading into the C-USA season that shifting to league play could be just what UNT needed.
The Mean Green were blown out in their final nonconference game by SMU 65-35. The hope at that point was that UNT would stack up a whole lot better against C-USA opponents.
The Mean Green were competitive against Southern Miss, but that was far from the goal. The Golden Eagles came into the game at 0-3 and had lost their conference opener to Louisiana Tech.
A win would have put UNT back on course to emerge as a contender in C-USA and compete for a bowl berth. Those goals are still within reach.
They just don't seem quite as attainable after UNT struggled defensively for the third straight game. Southern Miss scored 17 straight points in the first half and held on the rest of the way.
UNT will face a host of teams that are expected to be C-USA contenders later this season, including UAB and Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green are capable of winning those games but look like they will be underdogs more often than not after falling to Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles were in just their third game under interim coach Scotty Walden.
Both teams were missing key players for a host of reasons, including COVID-19 concerns.
UNT could have built some momentum and showed it can be a contender in C-USA, but the Mean Green failed to capitalize against Southern Miss and are now allowing 45.7 points per game.
2. UNT is in a world of hurt from a health standpoint
UNT was without seven key players in its loss to Southern Miss, including linebacker Tyreke Davis and running back Oscar Adaway III.
School officials said those players did not play due to a variety of issues, including COVID-19 infections, contact tracing and injuries. Safety Keelan Crosby suffered a shoulder injury in UNT's loss to SMU and did not play.
UNT hopes it will get most of those players back for its game against Charlotte, but there is no telling how many will be ready.
That's a problem for UNT.
3. Austin Aune is UNT's quarterback now
UNT rotated quarterbacks Jason Bean and Austin Aune through its first two games.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said all along that he wanted to find his starter by the time conference play rolled around.
It was clear from what transpired in UNT's loss to Southern Miss that he's made a decision.
Aune made his first start of the season against the Golden Eagles and stayed in the entire game. The former Argyle standout wasn't perfect but threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns.
Bean didn't play. It certainly seems like UNT is Aune's team now.
4. The separation among teams in C-USA is small
There have been six games played thus far in the C-USA season. None has had a final score with a margin larger than the 41-31 final in the UNT-Southern Miss game.
There will no doubt be a few blowouts in C-USA. Marshall upset No. 23 Appalachian State and cracked The Associated Press Top 25 earlier this season. The Thundering Herd look like the top team in the league.
Marshall could very well post a big win or two in league play. UAB is also talented and will present a challenge every week for C-USA teams.
UNT also has plenty of potential and could roll through a game or two, if it gets healthy.
If the first couple of weeks in league play are any indication, though, most games in C-USA play will be dogfights.