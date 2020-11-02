North Texas officials warned as far back as this summer that football season would be a bumpy ride for teams across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unfortunately for UNT, that prediction has looked more and more accurate as the season has gone along. The Mean Green’s game at UTEP that was scheduled for last week was postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso.
It was the third game UNT has seen wiped off its schedule. The Mean Green previously had games at Texas A&M and Houston canceled.
UNT will now turn its attention to another key Conference USA game, this time a home date with Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in C-USA play heading into their game against the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2).
Here’s a look at where things stand for UNT heading into its showdown with Louisiana Tech as well as what transpired over the weekend in C-USA in this week’s edition of what we learned.
1. UNT’s game against Louisiana Tech looks tougher now
This season looked like a rebuilding project from the start for Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs lost starting quarterback J’Mar Smith and two NFL caliber defensive backs in cornerback Amik Robertson and safety L’Jarius Sneed.
Skip Holtz’s team lost to BYU and Marshall, two teams that are now nationally ranked, and blew a late lead in a loss to UTSA.
The Bulldogs bounced back in a big way over the weekend, rallying from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun UAB 37-34 in double overtime. Jacob Barnes connected on a 35-yard field goal in the second extra period of a game UAB appeared to have put away multiple times.
The Bulldogs will have a load of momentum heading into their game against the Mean Green. UNT will be coming off a 20-day break since its win over Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17.
The game is one that could go either way, but there is no doubt what transpired over the weekend makes the task of beating the Bulldogs seem tougher for UNT.
2. It’s Marshall, and then everyone else in C-USA
Marshall emerged as the top team in C-USA when it knocked off Appalachian State in September. The Mountaineers were nationally ranked at the time
The Thundering Herd quickly cracked The Associated Press Top 25 and are sitting at No. 16 this week. Marshall is 5-0 and has had three games postponed.
The Herd have three games left in the regular season. Marshall is set to host UMass, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte the next three weeks at home.
The Herd will be heavily favored in all three games. Marshall is the only team left unbeaten in C-USA play following Louisiana Tech’s win over UAB. The Blazers were 2-0 before their loss to the Bulldogs.
It’s hard to imagine anyone ending Marshall’s run to an unbeaten regular season now, even if its games against Rice, FIU or a nonconference game at East Carolina are rescheduled.
Marshall would then face the winner of C-USA’s West Division in the conference title game. A showdown with UAB appears to be the most likely outcome.
Marshall would likely be favored in that game. Then it’s on to the bowl season.
Marshall’s attempt to finish the deal is a storyline to follow the rest of the season.
3. Rice is back and looks solid
Rice waited all the way until late October to jump into the fray in C-USA due to coronavirus concerns, but the Owls have gotten up to speed in a hurry.
Rice lost in double overtime to Middle Tennessee after missing two field goals in overtime. Collin Riccitelli saw his 45-yard attempt at a game-winner hit off both goalposts and the crossbar twice before falling short in a game the Owls lost 40-34.
Rice will face UNT, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and UTEP in its final four games. The Owls are 1-1 in league play and have an opportunity to make a run at the C-USA West Division title.
Even if the Owls can’t remain in the hunt, they will certainly be a factor due to the teams they will face down the stretch.
That’s a significant turn of events considering where the Owls were just a few weeks ago.