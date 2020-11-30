North Texas took center stage in Conference USA on Saturday for a game at UTSA.
The league managed to get only one game in due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to impact the college sports world.
To say that game didn’t go well for the Mean Green would be a gross understatement. UNT fell behind early and never recovered in a 49-17 loss to the Roadrunners at the Alamodome.
The Mean Green fell to 3-4 on the season, including a 2-3 mark in C-USA play, heading into a rare Thursday night game against Louisiana Tech.
Before we turn the page to the Mean Green’s game against the Bulldogs, here’s a look back at what transpired over the weekend in this week’s edition of what we learned.
UNT is a middle-of-the-pack team in Conference USA
UNT won back-to-back games against Middle Tennessee and Rice heading into its game against UTSA and still had an outside shot at the winning C-USA’s West Division.
Those hopes ended with UNT’s loss to the Roadrunners. The Mean Green are now sitting at fourth in the West.
Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells once said, “You are what your record says you are.”
UNT’s record points to the Mean Green being an average team in C-USA. Rice and MTSU are sitting near the bottom of the league. UNT’s conference losses came against UTSA, Charlotte and Southern Miss.
UTSA and Charlotte are 5-2 and 2-1 in conference play, respectively. Southern Miss has fallen apart since beating UNT and is 1-4 in league play.
UNT still has a chance to finish over .500 but will need to win its last two games. That will be a challenge. Louisiana Tech (4-3) is 3-2 in league play. UNT is also slated to travel to UTEP, which has suspended football activities due to the pandemic. The Miners have played just one game since Oct. 24.
A 5-4 season with a 4-3 mark in C-USA play is the best-case scenario for UNT at this point.
That would land UNT near the middle of the league.
A tough season is affecting UNT in recruiting
UNT has recruited well in the last few years and has a promising class of players committed with the early signing period quickly approaching.
A tough season has impacted UNT’s ability to build on that class and hang on the recruits it has.
The latest blow came on Monday when Lubbock Estacado wide receiver TJ Steele backed out of his commitment to UNT and committed to TCU.
UNT has now lost four players from its recruiting class. Three of those players have committed to Power Five conference schools.
Haslet Eason defensive end Jayden Gray committed to Iowa State, while Pottsboro lineman Silas Barr is headed to Oklahoma State.
Parish Episcopal defensive end Jayden Jones committed to SMU, the Mean Green’s biggest rival. Losing Jones to SMU was particularly painful for UNT.
The name of the game for Group of Five programs is to land recruits with the opportunity to play at lower-level Power Five schools and other G5 programs a little higher on the pecking order in college football.
UNT still has several players who fit that profile. The number just dwindled by one when Steele backed out and committed to TCU.
The Mean Green might have ended up losing Steele and the rest of those players even if they were in the midst of a great season.
What is of little doubt is that struggling this year certainly hasn’t helped matters.