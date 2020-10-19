North Texas snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, when the Mean Green rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.
UNT’s win was its first on the road since it knocked off UTSA at the end of the 2018 season and its first in Conference USA play this year. The Mean Green (2-3) are now 1-2 in league play heading into a bye week.
UNT’s next game is on Oct. 31 at UTEP. Before we turn the page, here’s a look at what transpired over the weekend for UNT and C-USA in this week’s edition of what we learned.
1. We wrote off Jason Bean too soon
It seemed like a safe assumption that Austin Aune had a stranglehold on the starting quarterback job at North Texas just a few days ago.
Bean played well in UNT’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist but was benched early in a blowout loss to SMU in favor of Aune.
The former Argyle standout put up huge numbers in three straight games, including throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Charlotte. The safe assumption was that Aune would hang on to the job at that point.
The storyline of UNT’s quarterback race changed yet again in the early stages of the Mean Green’s win over MTSU when Aune threw two interceptions and lost a fumble the Blue Raiders returned for a touchdown.
UNT coach Seth Littrell didn’t hesitate to pull Aune in favor of Bean, who turned the game around in a hurry.
Bean rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns in addition to throwing for 181 yards and two more scores. The sophomore’s performance helped earn him Offensive Player of the Week honors in Conference USA.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout has abilities as a runner that UNT has rarely had at quarterback through the years.
Litrrell didn’t hesitate to go with the hot hand when he turned to Aune early in the season. It’s a safe bet that Bean will be under center in two weeks when UNT faces UTEP.
The timing of UNT’s bye couldn’t be better.
Bean and Aune have different skill sets. Aune is a pocket passer with a big arm and can get the ball down the field. Bean is a far bigger threat in the running game and has the speed of a wide receiver.
UNT will have time to add a few wrinkles to its scheme and take advantage of Bean’s playmaking abilities over the next few days.
2. UNT’s defense could be figuring it out
While Bean was the story of UNT’s win over MTSU, perhaps the most important development was the Mean Green’s defense showing some signs of life.
UNT was batted around like a piñata early in the season and was allowing 46.5 points per game heading into its showdown with MTSU.
The Mean Green took a step forward in their win over the Blue Raiders while allowing just seven points in the second half. Redshirt freshman linebackers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy both made big plays.
Gabriel Murphy sacked Asher O’Hara for a 9-yard loss that knocked the Blue Raiders out of field goal range when the Blue Raiders were up 21-7. Grayson Murphy finished with three quarterback hurries.
The Mean Green posted five sacks and appeared a whole lot more comfortable in Clint Bowen’s system than they had all season.
The fact MTSU was averaging just 16.5 points per game heading into the weekend has to be taken into account, but it was still promising to see UNT’s defense take a step forward.
3. Marshall looks like the best team in C-USA
Marshall enters the week ranked No. 22 in the AP top 25 and certainly looks like the best team in C-USA.
The Thundering Herd rolled past a solid Louisiana Tech team 35-17 in Ruston and is 4-0 on the season. It’s well within the realm of possibility that Marshall could run the table and head into the C-USA title game unbeaten at 9-0.
Marshall still has games against Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte as well as a nonconference game against UMass. The Thundering Herd’s game at FIU is the only one away from home.
Defending conference champion FAU has played just once this season and could be a threat. The Owls are the only other team in the East Division without a loss in league play.
UAB (4-1) is 2-0 in the West Division and is the early favorite to meet Marshall in the conference title game. The Blazers might be the team best equipped to take down the Thundering Herd in the league.