North Texas saw its losing streak grow to three games on Saturday when Charlotte raced past the Mean Green 49-21 at Apogee Stadium.
UNT fell to 1-3 on the season and also dropped to 0-2 in Conference USA play. The Mean Green’s lone win of the season came in its season opener, a 57-31 victory over Houston Baptist, a team that competes in the Southland Conference.
UNT will look to get back on track when it travels to Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Before we turn the page, here’s a look at what transpired over the weekend for UNT and C-USA in this week’s edition of what we learned.
1. UNT has backed itself into a corner
UNT entered the season hoping to get back on track after a 4-8 campaign in 2019.
The ideal scenario was that the Mean Green would emerge as a contender in C-USA’s West Division.
The chances of that happening are all but gone now. Conference USA has had a team win one of its two divisions with two losses in league play just twice since 2011.
Louisiana Tech won the West in 2016 at 6-2. UAB and Louisiana Tech tied for the West Division title at 6-2 last season, when the Blazers went on to play in the conference title game.
UNT certainly doesn’t look like a team capable of ripping off six straight wins.
UNT coach Seth Littrell was worried about short-term goals after the the Mean Green fell to the 49ers.
“I’m not worried about conference play right now,” Littrell said. “I’m worried about getting our guys better and winning football games. Conference play doesn’t mean anything at this point. We have to get to the point where we are playing well enough to win a game.”
The attainable goal at this point is making a late run at avoiding a second straight losing season. The Mean Green would have to win four of their six games down the stretch to finish 5-5.
UNT is going to have to start playing a whole lot better to have a chance. The Mean Green’s schedule does not set up well as they will look to get there.
UNT has just two home games remaining.
2. Jaelon Darden is solidifying his status as a UNT great
Jaelon Darden came into the season with a chance to carve out a significant legacy in UNT history.
The senior is capitalizing on that chance while establishing himself as one of the top players in C-USA.
Darden caught 13 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Mean Green’s loss to Charlotte. The performance helped him continue to climb UNT’s career leaders lists.
Darden now ranks third in program history with 192 receptions. He has a chance of surpassing the record of 229 set by Casey Fitzgerald from 2005-08.
Darden is on track to be a first-team All-C-USA selection as well as a UNT Hall of Famer.
“I study film and know where I need to be,” Darden said after the game. “If I take care of small things, everything else will take care of itself.”
3. UNT’s special teams are a huge issue
UNT has struggled on special teams all season and saw those issues deepen in its loss to Charlotte.
Ethan Mooney missed all three of his field goal attempts. The junior failed to connect from 44, 32 and 31 yards.
“We will talk about it,” Littrell said. “I’m not going to throw him under the bus, but everyone has a job to do and we have to get that job done.”
Those misses added to the list of special teams blunders UNT has experienced throughout the year.
Ky’el Hemby blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt by Mooney in Southern Miss’ win over UNT on Oct. 3. UNT failed to recover a short kickoff and also turned the ball over when a punt hit a member of its return team and was recovered by the Golden Eagles.
4. We could see a C-USA title game preview Saturday
We are now far enough into the season to have an idea of who the elite teams in C-USA are.
Marshall and Louisiana Tech are among those teams and will meet Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
Marshall is 3-0, hammered Western Kentucky 38-14 in its C-USA opener and just missed cracking The Associated Press Top 25 this week. The Thundering Herd look like the top team in C-USA’s East Division.
Louisiana Tech is the only team is C-USA at 2-0 in league play after beating Southern Miss and UTEP. The Bulldogs are 3-1 with their lone loss coming at BYU, which is ranked No. 14 this week. Louisiana Tech might be the top team in the West Division, where UAB (3-1, 1-0) will also be a contender.
There will still be a lot left to be decided after this weekend, but the winner of the Louisiana Tech-Marshall game will be in a great spot.