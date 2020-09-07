It’s Monday and time for our weekly look back at what transpired for North Texas and Conference USA over the weekend.
UNT rolled to a 57-31 win over Houston Baptist in its season opener at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are off this week. UNT was supposed to face Texas A&M in College Station, but that game was canceled when the SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule.
UNT will next face bitter rival SMU on Sept. 19 at home.
Here are four takeaways from the opening weekend of the season.
1. One has to feel better about UNT’s quarterback situation
The big concern heading into UNT’s season opener was its quarterback situation following the departure of Mason Fine.
Fine helped spark the Mean Green’s turnaround under Seth Littrell and barely left the field for four seasons.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune battled to take over for Fine throughout the offseason. Littrell didn’t reveal his starter until his pregame radio interview, when he said Bean would start.
Bean capitalized on his opportunity while leading UNT to touchdowns on each of his first three drives. He finished with 217 passing yards and three touchdowns while running for a fourth score.
Aune also saw time and threw for 111 yards and a touchdown.
It’s important to keep in mind that UNT was facing a Southland Conference team.
Anyone remember Dajon Williams?
He burst on the scene in 2014 when he accounted for five touchdowns in a win over Nicholls State and was barely heard from again.
There is no chance UNT is headed down that road again. Bean and Aune are much better players and much more stable than Williams was.
It’s also not time to anoint Bean the second coming of Fine.
What one can safely say is that we saw enough for UNT fans to feel better about where the Mean Green are at quarterback.
2. UNT’s defense still has some work to do
UNT was bound to experience some growing pains in its first season under new coordinator Clint Bowen.
UNT brought in the former Kansas assistant to rebuild a defense that allowed 32.5 points per game. The Mean Green allowed 31 in their opener.
That was not the way this was supposed to go.
Granted, UNT didn’t allow a point in the first quarter and pulled some of its key players late.
The level of competition will ramp up in two weeks when the Mean Green face SMU. UNT will have to be better by then.
The Mean Green will look to some of its key veterans to help turn the tide, including linebacker KD Davis. The junior was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after posting nine tackles and a sack against HBU.
3. UNT has serious depth at the skill positions
The feeling heading into the season was that UNT has some serious depth at its skill positions.
Nothing that transpired in the Mean Green’s win over HBU dispelled that notion.
UNT’s top players all showed up in a big way, including Jaelon Darden (three touchdown catches) and DeAndre Torrey (85 rushing yards).
What was even more encouraging was the fact that so many of UNT’s younger players fared well when they had the opportunity.
Oscar Adaway came on late to rush for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Deonte Simpson and Kealon Jackson each had three catches. Adaway and Jackson are redshirt freshmen, while Simpson is a sophomore.
4. Conference USA’s West Division suddenly looks different
The big news of the weekend in C-USA is what transpired at Southern Miss on Saturday and the fallout that continued Monday.
The Golden Eagles lost to South Alabama 32-21 at home. Coach Jay Hopson stepped down as the Golden Eagles head coach on Monday, according to multiple media reports.
South Alabama was riding a 15-game road losing streak before knocking off the Golden Eagles.
Southern Miss was decimated by players opting out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defensive end Jacques Turner, linebacker Racheem Boothe, running back Steven Anderson and wide receiver Jaylond Adams were all key losses for Southern Miss.
USM was expected to be one of the top teams in C-USA’s West Division. The Golden Eagles certainly don’t look like a threat now without several of their top players and their head coach.