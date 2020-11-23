North Texas knocked off Rice on Saturday for its second straight win, although qualifying the Mean Green’s last two victories as coming in consecutive fashion seems a bit odd.
UNT was off for 34 days and had three games canceled or postponed between the time it knocked off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17 and its 27-17 victory over the Owls.
The bottom line is UNT improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play heading into a game at UTSA this week.
But before we turn our attention to the Mean Green’s game against the Roadrunners, it’s time to look back at what transpired over the weekend for UNT and across C-USA in this week’s edition of what we learned.
UNT just might have something going
The safe assumption when UNT started off C-USA play by falling to Southern Miss and Charlotte was that the Mean Green would quickly fade into irrelevance in the conference title chase.
UNT is still on the outside looking in, but there is reason for optimism now. C-USA’s West Division has just one team with less than two losses in league play.
UAB is 2-1 and has the same conference winning percentage as UTSA, which is 4-2. Louisiana Tech is 3-2.
The Mean Green still have games left against Louisiana Tech at home and UTEP on the road in addition to their game at UTSA.
The point is, UNT is still very much in the mix in C-USA’s West Division heading into a couple of challenging games.
The Mean Green are coming off their best defensive performance of the season and continue to settle in with Jason Bean as their starting quarterback.
UNT isn’t in great shape, but it has reason for hope. That’s a heck of a lot better spot than the Mean Green were in just a few weeks ago.
The Traylor experiment at UTSA is working out
One of the big selling points when UTSA hired Jeff Traylor as its new football coach nearly a year ago was that he is a former Texas high school football coach.
Traylor spent most of his career at the high school level before jumping to the college ranks in 2015 and making stops at Arkansas, Texas and SMU.
UTSA’s decision to hire a coach with limited college experience has looked better and better over the last few weeks. The Roadrunners hammered UTEP 52-21 and then won at Southern Miss 23-20 last week to move to 6-4 on the season and 4-2 in C-USA play.
UTSA finished 4-8 last season. Reaching the six-win mark isn’t as big of a deal this year as it usually is due to the NCAA rescinding the six-win requirement to become bowl-eligible. What hitting the mark does do is ensure the Roadrunners finish with a winning record in the regular season.
UTSA has just seven senior starters and one of the best recruiting classes in C-USA as the early signing period approaches. One has to like the position UTSA is in early in its time under Traylor.
FAU, FIU are headed in opposite directions
Florida Atlantic was a consistent power under Lane Kiffin the last few years and is sitting at 5-1 in Willie Taggart’s first season, despite losing quarterback Chris Robison before the beginning of the season.
The Owls likely won’t make it back to the C-USA title game after winning the league two of the last three years, but they are expected to make a bowl game for the third time in the last four years.
The season is not going nearly as well a few miles down the road at Florida International. The Panthers lost to Western Kentucky 38-21 last week to fall to 0-5 and could very well end up 0-8.
FIU’s remaining games are against Louisiana Tech and Marshall at home with a game at Charlotte between.
Marshall is nationally ranked, Louisiana Tech is 4-3 in a rebuilding year and Charlotte is 2-1 in conference play with a convincing win over UNT and a win over UTEP on its resume.
The Panthers were a bowl team last season. The program’s struggles in Butch Davis’ fourth season are a key storyline in the league. A tough season at FIU looks even worse with FAU continuing to roll under a new coach.