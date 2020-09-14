The second weekend of the college football season would have been a big one for North Texas and Conference USA under normal circumstances.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed that, wiping out the Mean Green’s game at Texas A&M and a host of others across the league.
Only four games were played in C-USA. Houston Baptist was also in action for the first time since falling to the Mean Green in both teams’ season opener.
Those games provided some insight on where both UNT and C-USA stand.
Here are three key takeaways from the weekend:
1. UNT’s win over Houston Baptist suddenly looks a whole lot better
UNT looked really good in its 57-31 win over Houston Baptist.
The question after that game was how much one could read into the Mean Green’s performance against a Southland Conference opponent.
The answer came over the weekend when HBU rolled into Jones AT&T Stadium and took the Red Raiders to the wire. The Huskies drove 96 yards in the closing minutes and scored on a Bailey Zappe pass to Jerreth Sterns to pull within 35-33.
HBU had a chance to tie the game, but Zappe’s two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.
Zappe threw for 567 yards and four touchdowns against the Red Raiders. His performance against a Big 12 opponent makes the 480 yards and three touchdowns he threw for against UNT a whole lot easier to explain.
2. C-USA still has a lot to prove this fall
C-USA came dangerously close to dropping all four of its games over the weekend.
Appalachian State beat Charlotte, Louisville knocked off Western Kentucky and Texas beat UTEP.
The league’s lone win came when UTSA snuck out a 51-48 overtime win over Texas State. Alan Orona missed an extra point that would have put the Bobcats up with 1:16 left.
To make matters worse, the Sun Belt had a terrific weekend. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off No. 25 Iowa State, Arkansas State beat Kansas State and Coastal Carolina beat Kansas.
UNT was among a host of schools that left the Sun Belt to join C-USA.
There are plenty of reasons C-USA programs elected to make that jump. The move has been a boon for UNT due to geographic considerations.
That doesn’t lessen the fact that it was painful for C-USA to see a league it is often compared to post a series of headline-grabbing wins on a weekend when it struggled.
C-USA has a chance to bounce back over the next few weeks. UNT’s game against SMU is one of several big ones for C-USA this weekend.
Middle Tennessee, Marshall and Florida Atlantic will all face Sun Belt teams and will have a chance to help C-USA bounce back. Marshall will host Appalachian State, MTSU will host Troy, while FAU heads to Georgia Southern.
3. UTSA might not be a pushover
One of the interesting storylines heading into the season for C-USA’s West Division is how UTSA would fare in its first season under Jeff Traylor.
The Roadrunners’ performance in a 51-48 win over Texas State is a sign UTSA could take a step forward after a 4-8 finish last fall.
Texas State had UTSA on the ropes late. All Alan Orona had to do was hit an extra point with 1:16 left to break a 41-41 tie and put the Bobcats up.
Orona missed and also failed to connect on a field goal in overtime. UTSA capitalized when Hunter Duplessis hit a 29-yard game-winning field goal.
The win was a big step in the right direction for UTSA under Traylor.
Sincere McCormick rushed for 197 yards, while Frank Harris threw for 169 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.
The Roadrunners have some talent. The question will be if UTSA has enough to be a threat in C-USA.