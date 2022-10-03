UNT WWL art 10-4
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns makees a one-handed grab as  Florida Atlantic cornerback Teja Young (4) closes in during the Mean Green's 45-28 win at Apogee Stadium on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas is suddenly atop the Conference USA standings at 2-0 following a convincing 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

The win pushed UNT to 3-3 on the season and halfway to becoming bowl-eligible with six wins at the midway point of the season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you