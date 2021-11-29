North Texas extended its winning streak to five games on Saturday, when the Mean Green stunned UTSA 45-23 at Apogee Stadium.
The Roadrunners were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before running into the Mean Green, who were determined to win their regular season finale and become bowl eligible.
UNT improved to 6-6 and will now wait to see where it is headed in bowl season. The Mean Green are expected to receive their bid this weekend after conference championship games.
Before we turn our attention to the postseason, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, a look back at the weekend for UNT and Conference USA.
UNT’s coaches and players have a ton of heart
UNT could easily have given up on the season after a 1-6 start.
The Mean Green were blown out by UAB, lost a heartbreaker to Louisiana Tech and weren’t competitive against Marshall.
UNT knew it needed to win five straight games to finish 6-6 following a loss to Liberty back on Oct. 23. The Mean Green did just that.
The run is one UNT’s coaches credited to the leadership the Mean Green’s coaches and veteran players provided.
“Our leadership kept us together,” Littrell said. “The coaching staff has done an unbelievable job. There was never any finger-pointing.
“We thought we could have a really good football team. Some unfortunate circumstances hit. We ground through it and stuck together.”
UNT lost a host of key players to injuries early. Oscar Adaway III tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee before the season began. Wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush were gone by third week of the year.
The Mean Green could have packed it in but kept on fighting and won a series of close games. UNT pulled out an overtime win over Rice and a thee-point win over UTEP.
The Mean Green wouldn’t have won those games without everyone within the program buying in to Littrell’s message.
The UNT-UTSA rivalry is growing in stature
UNT fans have often resisted the idea UTSA is one of the Mean Green’s biggest rivals.
UNT’s program has been around for more than 100 years, while UTSA has only been around for a little more than a decade.
The Mean Green took a 5-4 lead in the series between the teams with their win Saturday. UNT spoiling the Roadrunners’ unbeaten season added to the history between the teams.
UTSA knocked UNT out of the race for the C-USA West Division title in 2013. UNT’s lone win in 2015 came against the Roadrunners.
The Mean Green’s latest win over UTSA added to the history between the teams.
UNT running back DeAndre Torrey left little doubt as to how important the series is to the Mean Green.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Torrey said. “UTSA almost lost these last two weeks. We were hoping they would win so we could spoil their unbeaten season.”
A bowl appearance will help vault UNT forward
Playing in a bowl game for the second straight year will help UNT immensely.
The Mean Green’s five-game winning streak will give the Mean Green something to sell in recruiting. What might be even more important is the extra practice time UNT will have heading into its bowl game.
The Mean Green have a host of young players filling key roles. Wide receiver Detraveon Brown, running back Ikaika Ragsdale and offensive lineman Gabe Blair are among a host of freshmen who have played key roles this season.
Those players will have a few more days of workouts to continue their growth. What might be even more important is the time UNT’s highly regarded young players who have yet to see significant action will have to grow.
Wide receiver Caleb Johnson, tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and cornerback Dillion Williams are expected to be a big part of UNT’s future. They didn’t play key roles this season and will have a chance to continue their growth as UNT prepares for a bowl.
“The extra practice will be awesome,” Littrrell said. “We will have another opportunity to play together, and our young guys will get extra time to develop.
“It will be good for our future.”