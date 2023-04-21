North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter shakes hands with a Mean Green fan after scoring a touchdown last season at Apogee Stadium. UNT will host a series of events this weekend in conjunction with its spring game.
The North Texas athletic department will enjoy a jam-packed few days this weekend highlighted by its football team’s annual spring game on Saturday.
The Mean Green will cap spring practice with a 2 p.m. game at Apogee Stadium, an event that will be the main attraction of Green & White Weekend.
UNT is headed into its first season under new coach Eric Morris.
School officials have scheduled a host of events around the spring game, including a youth football clinic. The clinic will begin at 12:45 at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Indoor Practice Facility.
UNT’s soccer team will also be in action when it hosts Texas in a spring scrimmage at 1 p.m.
The school is hosting the Conference USA women’s tennis tournament at the Waranch Tennis Complex this weekend. The semifinals will take place at noon on Saturday with the finals to follow at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Parking for all of the events is free and open on a first-come, first-served basis. UNT’s lots will only be accessible from Bonnie Brae Street due to road construction at North Texas Boulevard and Apogee Drive.
Gates 1, 2, 3 and 4 will open at 1 p.m. with only the west (home) side seating available.
Voertman's will hold a UNT apparel sale during the scrimmage when the team store will also be open.
Concessions will be available at the stadium as well. UNT will offer happy hour prices of $3 for soda, large popcorn, hot dogs, peanuts, nachos and domestic beer.
UNT will also open the HUB Club, Apogee’s premium seating, for season ticket holders in that section and those interested in purchasing seats in the club for the 2023 season.
Complimentary snacks will be available for fans who have renewed their season tickets in the HUB Club as well as a cash bar.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.