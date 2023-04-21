UNT spring weekend story
North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter shakes hands with a Mean Green fan after scoring a touchdown last season at Apogee Stadium. UNT will host a series of events this weekend in conjunction with its spring game.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The North Texas athletic department will enjoy a jam-packed few days this weekend highlighted by its football team’s annual spring game on Saturday.

The Mean Green will cap spring practice with a 2 p.m. game at Apogee Stadium, an event that will be the main attraction of Green & White Weekend.

