Former North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the NFL draft over the weekend.
Seeing Darden picked was a landmark moment for UNT’s program and ended the longest draft drought in major college football, dating back to 2004.
Tampa Bay announced Sunday the uniform numbers its draftees will wear. Darden is keeping the No. 1 he wore last season when he caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games for UNT before declaring for the draft.
Our 2021 rookies 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYxOBbXHMW— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 2, 2021
Mean Green fans were thrilled to see Darden selected, but what about Buccaneers’ officials and media members?
Several weighed in over the last few hours.
Here’s a rundown of what they had to say about Darden, who finished his career as UNT’s all-time leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and touchdown receptions (38).
Bruce Arians, Buccaneers coach“Speed. You know, speed. He reminds me a lot of John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders when I had them when they were young. [Darden is] fearless over the middle. Can really catch the ball away from his body like Emmanuel could. And he has great hands.
“With his return ability, he can really help us.”
John Spytek, Buccaneers director of player personnel“This kid is fast, and he knows how to play the game. He plays like it makes sense to him. He can get the ball on the sideline with two or three guys around him and he just finds ways to get out of it because the game makes sense to him. We like that about him, too.”
Jenna Laine, ESPN NFL Nation Bucs reporter“For those asking about Jaelon Darden: elusive, quick. He ran an unofficial 4.46 at his North Texas pro day but he looks faster on tape. He can contribute on special teams [he has return ability], but I also see him being used in the screen game, on crossers ... makes guys miss.”
Luke Easterling, USA Today Bucs wire“Despite having a loaded depth chart at wide receiver already, the Bucs could make room for a sixth pass-catcher, as long as that player can contribute heavily on special teams. Darden fits the bill, thanks to his big-play ability as a return specialist. Tampa Bay hasn’t had a dynamic, dangerous return man in years, and Darden immediately becomes the best one on the roster.
“Long-term, Darden’s explosiveness and agility give him tons of upside as a potential starter for the offense, as well.”