North Texas fans waited patiently for a little more than a week after Seth Littrell was fired to find out who the Mean Green's next coach would be.
That wait ended a week ago when the school selected Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris.
Morris will hold his introductory press conference this afternoon at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The former Texas Tech wide receiver will talk about his vision to get UNT to heights it hasn't seen in years.
The Mean Green haven't won a bowl game since the end of the 2013 season and haven't won a conference title since Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey guided UNT to the last of four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships in 2004.
Morris spoke a little about his "vision and a plan to take us to the top" at an event last week.
He also pointed out that UNT is far from broken as a program. The Mean Green have played in bowl games six out of the last seven years.
UNT took Boise State to the wire in the Frisco Bowl last week before falling 35-32.
The challenge for Morris is clear. UNT went an even 44-44 under Littrell, which isn't a bad outcome, if one judges by program history.
No coach had left UNT at .500 or better since Jerry Moore went 11-11 from 1979-80. The last Mean Green coach to post a winning record at UNT is arguably the best in program history. Hayden Fry went 40-23-3 before going on to national acclaim at Iowa.
UNT's expectations are clear after it parted ways with Littrell. The school has thrown millions of dollars at the program to improve facilities and support.
UNT is expecting championships, something Littrell never delivered after falling twice in the Conference USA title game and five times in bowls.
Interim coach Phil Bennett nearly helped UNT break through in the Frisco Bowl last week before the Mean Green came up short.
So, what are the obstacles standing in Morris' way.
Here's a look at three of the biggest.
1. Limited time to recruit for the 2023 class
One of the biggest dilemmas Morris faces heading into his first season is limited time to build UNT's 2023 recruiting class and reshape the Mean Green's roster.
It's quite the boost for Morris to take over a team that finished 7-7 and played in a bowl game. There are plenty of talented players still at UNT.
Star tight end Var'Keyes Gumms would have been a hot commodity on the transfer market but elected to return. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as was cornerback Ridge Texada, who will also be back.
The problem for Morris is that he wasn't hired until just more than a week before the beginning of the early signing period that opened this morning.
A whole lot of players were snatched off the market by the time Morris landed the job. He worked quickly to lock up junior college defensive lineman Marcus Moore but is starting nearly from scratch otherwise.
Several of the players who committed to UNT during Littrell's tenure landed back on the market and have committed elsewhere. Tight end Matt Wagner is set to sign with Boise State, while offensive lineman Darion Reed has committed to Memphis.
UNT has time to make up ground but will have to do it quickly. The program will also face the challenge of having limited time to build relationships with players while recruiting against teams that have had months to strengthen those ties.
2. A big jump in the level of competition
UNT will make the move to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer and that means facing a higher level of competition.
The Mean Green will be thrown in with schools like Memphis, SMU and Tulane, among others. UTSA, UAB, Rice, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are making the move with UNT.
The good news is that that UNT beat FAU and Rice this season. The bad news is the Mean Green lost to UTSA twice and also fell to SMU, Memphis and UAB.
UNT also has a game against Cal next year.
The Mean Green do have a game against Abilene Christian out of the Football Championship Subdivision ranks, but the bottom line is UNT's schedule will be a whole lot more challenging next season.
3. The loss of a few key pieces
UNT lost a few of the key players who made its run to a bowl game possible.
Linebacker KD Davis was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA and finished with 132 tackles as a senior.
The former Ennis standout was a generational player for UNT and finished as the program's all-time leader in tackles with 419.
Quarterback Austin Aune was one of the more divisive players to come through UNT in years. He spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and turned 29 this season.
The former Argyle standout wasn't perfect, but he threw for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns in his final season with the Mean Green.
He won't be easy to replace, especially with most of the high school, junior college and transfer classes of quarterbacks being picked over at this point.
While Davis and Aune are the headliners of the players UNT lost, the departures of center Manase Mose (graduation), tight end Jake Roberts (transfer) and safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner (graduation) also create holes.
Morris certainly has a lot to work with at UNT. He also has challenges to tackle heading into his debut season.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.