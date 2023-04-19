The site runs each team in college football through its grading system and has a projection on how games will play out. Each team is given a percent chance for winning each of their games.
So, what does ESPN's simulation think of UNT's chances in Eric Morris' debut season?
The site has an optimistic outlook for the Mean Green, giving them a better than 50% chance of winning seven of their 12 games.
UNT opens with a tough game at home against Cal, where it has just a 36% chance of winning.
ESPN has the Mean Green as favorites in each of its next five games, including showdowns with Louisiana Tech and Navy.
Morris talked earlier in the offseason about how tough a late-season stretch that begins at Tulane will be for the Mean Green. UNT is listed as an underdog against the Green Wave as well as each of its next three opponents, including SMU.
The Mean Green have just a 19.1% chance of beating their longtime rival that has beaten UNT in seven out of the last eight games in the series. ESPN has UNT as a bigger underdog against SMU than any other opponent on its schedule.
UNT could need to make a late run to become bowl eligible with six wins in its first season under Morris. ESPN has the Mean Green reaching that goal by beating Tulsa and UAB in its last two games to become bowl eligible.
