ESPN released its Football Power Index projections for the 2023 season recently. The site has North Texas finishing the regular season at 7-5.

North Texas will officially enter the next stage of the offseason following its spring game on Saturday.

The Mean Green will head into their summer program and all will quiet down before Conference USA media day this summer.

ESPN FPI projections for 2023

The following is a look at how ESPN's Football Power Index projects North Texas to fare in 2023.

Opponent Win-loss Percent chance of a win
California L 36%
at Florida International W 72.1%
at Louisiana Tech W 52.2%
Abilene Christian W 95.2%
at Navy W 53.5%
Temple W 73.5%
at Tulane L 21.4%
Memphis L 40.3%
UTSA L 42.5%
at SMU L 19.1%
at Tulsa W 51.7%
UAB W 57.3%