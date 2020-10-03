The hope for North Texas heading into its game Saturday was that the opening of Conference USA play would offer the Mean Green a chance to reset following a disheartening loss to SMU two weeks ago.
Those hopes faded in a hurry in a 41-31 loss to Southern Mississippi on a Saturday at Apogee Stadium that started with bad news for the Mean Green and didn’t get a whole lot better from there.
UNT announced before the game that it would be without seven key players due to undisclosed issues that included injuries, COVID-19 infections and contact tracing.
That group included starting linebackers Tyreke Davis and Kevin Wood in addition to starting safety Keelan Crosby and running back Oscar Adaway III.
UNT knew it would need to play a clean game without those players and fell well short of that goal.
Southern Miss (1-3, 1-1 C-USA) converted two UNT turnovers into 10 points, blocked a field goal and did more than enough to break through for its first win of the season.
“We didn’t play disciplined and that is a reflection on coaching,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We have to put guys in better situations, hang on to the football and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
The Mean Green (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) spent most of the night playing from behind and couldn’t come up with enough offensively to rally.
UNT came into the night averaging 619 yards per game, a total that led C-USA and ranked fifth nationally.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to that total on a night when they needed their offense to carry the load with its defense missing so many key players.
Quarterback Austin Aune made his first start of the season after coming off the bench in the first two games of the season in relief of Jason Bean. Aune won the job with impressive performance in UNT’s 65-35 loss to SMU that included 276 passing yards.
Aune threw for 339 yards and helped UNT finish with 483 yards against Southern Miss. The problem was the Mean Green made far too many mistakes. Aune and running back Nic Smith both lost fumbles.
“We have to make plays,” Aune said. “I can’t lose the football. Turnovers kill momentum. We can’t turn the ball over and have to keep the chains moving.”
UNT didn’t do that enough on a night it struggled to contain Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham and running back Frank Gore Jr.
Abraham threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Gore rushed for 130 yards.
Southern Miss dominated most of the first half and took a 20-10 lead into halftime.
UNT got on the board first on a 49-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney. The Golden Eagles responded with 17 straight points, thanks largely to a pair of UNT turnovers.
Southern Miss safety Malik Shorts recovered a kickoff that fell in front of UNT’s deep men. Gore cashed that turnover in with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Southern Miss linebacker T.Q. Newsome later recovered an Aune fumble at the UNT 20. The Golden Eagles converted when Briggs Bourgeois hit a 31-yard field goal to cap Southern Miss’ early run.
“We played hard,” Littrell said. “We just didn’t play smart. You are going to have to win two out of three phases. We didn’t win two out of three. We have to play more disciplined.”
Tre Siggers scored UNT’s lone first-half touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter, which ended when Southern Miss blocked a Mooney 40-yard field goal attempt.
UNT pulled within 10 points of Southern Miss twice in the second half, the first time on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Aune to Jaelon Darden to bring the Mean Green within 27-17.
UNT was within 10 a second time at 34-24 on a 34-yard touchdown run from DeAndre Torrey.
Southern Miss had an answer each time in a loss that was the latest in a series of blows for the Mean Green early in the season.
UNT has had two games canceled already this season. The Mean Green’s game at Houston last week was called off last week due to positive COVID-19 tests and the fallout from contact tracing.
UNT also had a game at Texas A&M called off early in the year when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
The Mean Green continued to feel the impact of COVID-19 on Saturday when they were short several key players for their game against Southern Miss.
“We just have to keep fighting,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. “It was minor stuff that we have to fix.”
That proved costly on a night when UNT played shorthanded.