The UNT volleyball team swept Southern Mississippi at home in three sets, defeating the Golden Eagles (1-18, 0-5) for the second time in as many weeks. The Mean Green (10-7, 4-1) were led by a strong defensive performance and Barbara Teakell’s best attacking game of the season.
Teakell led all attackers, hitting .526 and picking up 11 kills. It was her highest hitting percentage this season. Rhett Robinson led the way in kills for the third game in a row with 14. UNT had 46 kills compared to Southern Miss’ 29.
The Mean Green have now won five of their last six games.
“Barb had a great game,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “Southern Miss always brings their stuff and is a tough team for us. As a group we talked about how we have to get through this stretch one match at a time and take care of business.”
Teakell found her swing early as she led the team in set one with five kills. She added three in Set 2, while Robinson added six.
Teakell closed out the game with three kills in the winning set. She also picked up nine digs.
“It was nice to help take the pressure off other people and enjoy the game,” Teakell said. “I was more focused on staying relaxed and being in the moment. I was very focused on using the shots I have and executing.”
Freshman Jordan Burks led the way with 17 digs fresh off her Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week award. She led in digs against Louisiana Tech with 31. Valerie Valerian had 16 digs. Southern Miss outdug North Texas 63 to 46. The Mean Green committed eight service errors, but had three aces compared to the Golden Eagles’ zero.
UNT hits the road to face Charlotte at 5 p.m. Friday before traveling to Marshall for an 11 a.m. Sunday match.