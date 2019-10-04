HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The North Texas volleyball team defeated Southern Miss in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11) on Friday to open its road Conference USA schedule. With her sixth kill of the game, Valerie Valerian moved into seventh all-time in career kills with 1,037, passing Amanda Chamberlain.
Valerian finished with 14 kills and 14 digs for her eighth double-double of the season. Miranda Youmans led the team with 16 kills, a career high. Rhett Robinson added 15 kills.
“I thought she did well,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “She could have mixed in her shots a little bit more. Her defense picked up in the latter part of them match. She had an overall match. I thought she played well in all aspects.”
Youmans set her former career high of 11 kills against Texas Tech on Aug. 26, 2017. It is the first time this season she has eclipsed 10 or more kills. Kailegh Skopal set a new season high with 55 assists.
“Miranda did a good job of providing offense in the middle,” Palileo said. “She had an opportunity and she took advantage. We are excited for her and I know her teammates are as well.”
UNT (8-7, 2-1) outhit Southern Miss (1-15, 0-3) .336 to .199. The Mean Green also had the advantage at the net winning the blocking battle five to four. Southern Miss committed seven reception errors and six service errors.
“We came out a little flat,” Palileo said. “We just tried to play through it luckily we were able to do that and find our footing throughout the rest of the match.”
UNT now faces a tough road test in Ruston, Louisiana, as the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Lady Techsters faced Florida Atlantic on Friday.
“We have to do a better job of coming out on fire,” Palileo said. “They play with a lot of energy. We’re going to make sure we match their energy especially since we’re on the road.”