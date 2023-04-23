UNT C-USA golf advance

North Texas junior Vicente Marzilio and the Mean Green will compete in the Conference USA tournament this week at Texarkana Country Club.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Vicente Marzilio made his first appearance at the Conference USA golf tournament one to remember back in 2021.

Vicente Marzilio mug

Vicente Marzilio

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags