Vicente Marzilio made his first appearance at the Conference USA golf tournament one to remember back in 2021.
The native of Argentina was just a freshman when he went to Texarkana Country Club and won the C-USA individual title. He’ll be back for another shot at it this week when the Mean Green are expected to contend for the team title.
“I really like the course,” Marzilio said. “It brings back good memories having won the individual title before. My game has improved since then. What will matter is what I do this week.”
UNT is hoping it will be a long and productive one.
The tournament begins on Monday morning with the first of three stroke-play rounds. The top four teams advance to the match play semifinals on Thursday, with the match play final to follow.
The Mean Green enter the tournament ranked No. 108 in the latest Golfstat rankings, that have just two teams C-USA ranked in front of UNT.
Middle Tennessee comes in at No. 70, while Charlotte is ranked No. 81. Seven of the 10 teams in the field are ranked inside the top 125.
“There are seven teams that can compete for the championship,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “It’s anyone’s ballgame, especially when you get to match play.
“Men’s golf is pretty competitive in our conference. The teams aren’t ranked as high as they usually are, but year in and year out, our conference does well nationally and competes at a high level.”
UNT finished eighth last year and is hoping to improve dramatically on that performance. The way the Mean Green played late in the season have them feeling good about their chances.
UNT finished second in the El Macero Classic last week in California. The event featured 20 teams, including three ranked in the top 50.
“We are peaking at the right time,” Stracke said. “The guys are dealing with adversity well and are getting a lot tougher mentally. That’s important.
“We’re going to play two formats with stroke play and match play. It’s basically two tournaments in one.”
Marzilio will be in UNT’s lineup, along with Tucker Allen, Diego Prone, Cody Winkler and Alvaro Roldos. Lenny Bergsson is the Mean Green’s alternate and can move into the lineup after the opening round.
Stracke said that any member of his starting five could contend for the individual conference title in the stroke-play portion of the tournament.
“I feel very good about our chances,” Marzilio said. “We were really good in our last two tournaments.
“It doesn’t matter if we finish first, second, third or fourth in stroke play. We just need to get into match play and go from there.”
