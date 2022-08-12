Littrell step back (Littrell)
Buy Now

North Texas coach Seth Littrell speaks to his team after practice. Littrell has gradually delegated more responsibility to his staff over the last few months, a move that has allowed him to focus on the overall state of the program. 

 By Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Over the course of six seasons guiding the North Texas program, Seth Littrell has seemingly done it all.

He served as UNT’s primary play-caller on more than one occasion, filled in as quarterbacks coach in 2020 after an assistant stepped down, and worked with the team’s running backs.

Seth Littrell step back (Bennett)
Buy Now

North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett gestures to his players during practice at Apogee Stadium. UNT allowed 144.3 yards fewer per game in Bennett’s first season last year than in the previous year.
Littrell step back (Bloesch)
Buy Now

Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is entering his second season as UNT's primary play-caller. 
Patrick Cobbs mug

Patrick Cobbs

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you