Over the course of six seasons guiding the North Texas program, Seth Littrell has seemingly done it all.
He served as UNT’s primary play-caller on more than one occasion, filled in as quarterbacks coach in 2020 after an assistant stepped down, and worked with the team’s running backs.
The situation has changed dramatically over the last few months.
Littrell remains heavily involved in UNT’s offense, but it’s not unusual to see him checking in on more aspects of the program after taking a step back into a more traditional head coaching role.
Littrell turned over play-calling to an up-and-coming offensive mind in Mike Bloesch ahead of last season, when he also convinced highly respected defensive coordinator Phil Bennett to come out of retirement to join his staff. Littrell also added veteran Randy Clements as his offensive line coach in February.
Those additions give Littrell the most experienced and balanced staff of his tenure.
“It’s allowed me to get around to all sides,” Littrell said. “I don’t have to be locked in on one thing. You have to oversee the whole program. That is what having this staff has allowed me to do.
“They are great coaches, mentors and people. They are guys I trust who have no egos.”
The hope is UNT’s best coaching lineup of the Littrell era will help the Mean Green take a step forward as a program, beginning with their season opener on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
UNT made an immediate jump in Littrell’s debut season in 2016. The Mean Green went from winning one game the year before his arrival to playing in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, the first of the Mean Green’s five bowl appearances under Littrell.
UNT has lost all five of those bowl games while fishing for the right mix of players and coaches necessary to take the next step as a program. UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) 27-14 in last season’s Frisco Football Classic.
Littrell has had four different combinations of coordinators or co-coordinators on offense and defense and has also run through a host of other assistant coaches while trying to help UNT take the next step as a program.
There’s a whole lot more that goes into winning and losing in college football than the coaches on the sideline. UNT has struggled to find a quarterback since Mason Fine completed his career in 2019. The jury is still out on whether Austin Aune or Grant Gunnell will be the answer this fall.
UNT also has a lot of players to replace on defense this year.
When it comes to UNT’s staff, though, Littrell appears to have the Mean Green in the best position they have been in. The fact he’s not having to jump in and put out fires or take over play-calling backs up that point.
“The better people you surround yourself with, the better it makes you,” Littrell said. “That’s true of coaches and players. The better coaches and players you have, the better you are. There is no doubt our staff does a great job.”
There aren’t many staffs at the Group of Five level who have a coach like Phil Bennett. The longtime college defensive coordinator was an assistant at Oklahoma when Littrell was the Sooners’ fullback.
That connection helped Littrell convince Bennett to join his staff before last season.
Bennett, who has coordinated top defenses at Kansas State, Baylor and Texas A&M, had one condition.
“I told Seth that if he let us do what we needed to, we could expect to be vastly improved,” Bennett said.
Littrell turned Bennett loose, allowed him to hire a whole new batch of assistant coaches and saw him turn around UNT’s defense. The Mean Green allowed 144.3 yards fewer per game in Bennett’s first season than the previous year.
No other Football Bowl Subdivision team made a bigger jump in 2021, when the Mean Green allowed 382.4 yards per game.
Littrell was able to pull Bloesch away from Tulsa ahead of the 2020 season by promising him that they would build an offense together. Bloesch spent his first season at UNT as a co-offensive coordinator before Littrell promoted him to offensive coordinator and primary play-caller ahead of last season.
Bloesch took over UNT’s quarterbacks this spring after coaching the offensive line his first two years. Littrell’s decision to turn over play-calling duties allowed him to land an up-and-comer in coaching in Bloesch, whom he helped grow into the role.
“The trust coach Littrell has in us allows him to be hands off so that he can work on the head coaching duties on a day-to-day basis,” Bloesch said. “He knows we will get in the meeting rooms with our players and install the concepts we need.”
Bloesch was able to take over as UNT’s quarterbacks coach because Littrell promoted Clements, who spent a season as a volunteer assistant at UNT in 2021 after a stint at Ole Miss.
Clements has an extensive resume just like Bennett. He worked at Florida State, Baylor and Houston in addition to Ole Miss.
The trust Littrell has in his staff extends beyond Bennett and Clements, two of the more experienced members of the group. He hired Patrick Cobbs, a UNT Hall of Fame running back, ahead of the 2019 season from the high school ranks following his NFL career.
Littrell promoted Cobbs to assistant head coach in March.
“If you do things the right way, he gives you more and more opportunities,” Cobbs said. “It’s just like being a player.”
That trust wasn’t always there in previous years with former members of the staff. Littrell fired Bodie Reeder after he spent just one season as UNT’s offensive coordinator in 2019.
Littrell has brought in a host of veterans since who have let him focus less on the fine details of coaching and more on the overall picture.
UNT's players have quickly developed a rapport with the assistant coaches Littrell has given more responsibility as well as with him.
"The coaching staff really good chemistry with each other and with the players," wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin said. "We trust them on and off the field."
The hope is that chemistry will help the Mean Green break through for the bowl win that has been just out of reach since Littrell’s arrival.
“We have a great coaching staff,” Littrell said. “They are all in it for each other. That makes my life easier and makes me a better head coach.”