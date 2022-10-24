UTSA wide receiver De'Corian Clark celebrates with quarterback Frank Harris after catching the game-winning touchdown pass in the Roadrunners' 31-27 win over the Mean Green on Saturday at the Alamodome.
North Texas fans have spent the last couple of days discussing the key play at the end of UTSA's win over the Mean Green on Saturday.
Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris lofted a pass to the back corner of the end zone from 10 yards out, where wide receiver De'Corian Clark went up in a one-on-one battle with cornerback Ridge Texada.
Texada and Clark were fighting for position before UTSA's 6-foot-3 receiver went up and pulled the ball in to give the Roadrunners a 31-27 win.
The pass was perfectly placed, but did Clark push off on Texada, UNT's 5-foot-8 defensive back? And should have it been called offensive pass interference?
I posed the question to a local high school football official who is also a Big 12 replay official.
The official's take is that there wasn't enough of a push on the play to call offensive pass interference, especially on a game-deciding play in the closing seconds.
He called it a "football play" and said that officials are looking for enough of a push to create significant separation. The hand fighting between Clark and Texada wasn't enough in his opinion to call offensive pass interference.
Clark did get some separation by getting into Texada's body, but also set himself up to make the catch by driving toward the back of the end zone and turning back toward Harris as he went up for the ball.
Was it the right call?
The point will be debated for years to come, but in at least one veteran official's view, that is the type of play that happens throughout a game and isn't called.
Harris and Clark executed the play to perfection.
The chances of an official making that call at the end of a game with all that hung in the balance is low. It would have to be a blatant push, according to the official.
He didn't see enough there to merit an official throwing the flag and deciding the outcome of the game.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.