SAN ANTONIO – North Texas came to San Antonio on Friday night hoping to make history in the Conference USA championship game.
The Mean Green waited a long time since winning the Sun Belt Conference title in 2004 to win its next league title.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris made sure that wait will last at least another year. The senior came into the night as one of the best players in recent C-USA history and added to his resume in the Roadrunners 48-27 win over the Mean Green at the Alamodome.
Haris threw for 341 yards and rushed for 49 more on his way to guiding the Roadrunners to their second straight league title. UTSA (12-2) came into the night ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and continued a run that saw it win its final nine games of the regular season.
UTSA broke the game open with 17 points to end the second half and never looked back.
UNT will now turn its attention to the bowl season. The Mean Green (7-6) recovered from a 2-3 start to become bowl eligible by winning five of their last seven games of the regular season.
That opportunity didn’t mean a whole lot to the Mean Green after a game they were in most of the way slipped away late.
UNT led 10-7 early after Ethan Mooney connected on a 22-yard field goal.
It was all downhill for the remainder of the half for the Mean Green. UTSA safety Clifford Chattman intercepted an Austin Aune pass that sailed over the head of Roderic Burns.
Chattman retuned the ball to the UNT 15-yard line. Frank Harris cashed the turnover in on a 11-yard run to start a run of 17 unanswered points by UTSA.
Jared Sackett tacked on a 42-yard field goal with 1:12 left in the half. UNT got the ball back at its 25 but went three-and-out.
UTSA capitalized after taking over at its 38-yard line with 37 seconds left. Harris hit tight end Oscar Cardenas for a 45-yard touchdown. The play was called back for an illegal block.
That didn’t matter to Harris, who found Zakhari Franklin wide open down the sideline on the next play to give USA a 24-10 halftime lead.
UNT broke the Roadrunners string of unanswered points on its opening possession of the second half. Aune hit Kaylon Horton for 51 yards to set up an Ethan Mooney 24-yard field goal.
UTSA answered just five plays later with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Franklin. UNT was in danger of seeing UTSA pull away and finally got back into the end zone when Aune found Jyaire Shorter deep for a 36-yard touchdown that pulled the Mean Green within 31-20.
UTSA had a touchdown called back on its next possession but did add a 44-yard field goal to push its lead back to 34-20.
The Roadrunners appeared to have come up with a momentum turning turnover when Kelechi Nwachuku intercepted an Aune pass. The play was called back for holding on Chattman.
UNT capitalized with an Isaiah Johnson 1-yard run but saw UTSA immediately answer with a 39-yard strike from Harris to Franklin that pushed the Roadrunners lead back to 14 at 41-27.
Harris added another touchdown strike to Cardenas late.
