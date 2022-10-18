North Texas coach Seth Littrell slid in a bit of a joke on Tuesday while paying UTSA quarterback Frank Harris one compliment after another.
Littrell has been dealing with Harris for years as he's established himself as one of the great players in the history of Roadrunner athletics. The Mean Green are facing the prospect of taking on one of Conference USA's dynamic players again this week when the teams meet in a key game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
UNT (4-3) and UTSA (5-2) are tied atop the C-USA standings at 3-0.
Harris is a big reason the Roadrunners are in contention for the conference title again after winning the championship a year ago. The San Antonio native ranks sixth nationally with an average of 328.6 passing yards per game.
"Frank is extremely smart and manages the game so well," Littrell said. "I feel like he's been around as long as I have in this league. He's got a lot of experience and does a great job."
The longevity count is a whole lot closer than one might expect. Littrell is in his seventh season at UNT. He took over the Mean Green's program ahead of the 2016 season.
Littrell's start date gives him a one-year edge on Harris, who redshirted at UTSA in 2017.
All that experience is paying off for the San Antonio native, who enters this week's game with 15 touchdown passes and is also UTSA's second-leading rusher with 244 yards.
There are a host of challenges UNT faces as it prepares to face the Roadrunners, who are 15-3 in C-USA games under Jeff Traylor. None are bigger than finding a way to contain Harris.
"It's his speed," UNT linebacker Kevin Wood said of what makes Harris so effective. "He's one of the best quarterbacks out there at extending plays with his legs. That is going to be a focus for us, keeping him in the pocket."
That is exactly what UNT did last season, when the Mean Green upset the Roadrunners. UTSA was ranked No. 15 nationally last season when it rolled into Apogee Stadium at 11-0.
The Mean Green held Harris to 69 rushing yards and 59 passing yards in a 45-23 win that clinched a bowl berth for UNT on a cold and rainy day. UTSA and Harris struggled with the conditions, fumbled six times and lost three of them.
UTSA won't have to deal with adverse conditions this time around in the Alamodome and will have what is expected to be large crowd behind them.
UTSA and Harris will be out for revenge. The reality is one UNT is preparing for as it looks to improve its pass defense that has been an issue all season.
UNT ranks last in the league with an average of 289.9 passing yards allowed per game. The Mean Green have shown signs of growth over the past few weeks. Cornerback Ridge Texada came up with two key interceptions in a win over Florida Atlantic back on Oct. 1.
"He understands how to get the ball to his playmakers and takes shots [down the field]," Littrell said. "But what he really does a good job of is making quick throws to get the ball into his playmakers' hands and lets them go make plays."
UNT finding ways to be explosive
UNT set a program record with 475 rushing yards in its win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Littrell was pleased with how the Mean Green were able to be more explosive offensively due to the way they ran the ball.
Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 92-yard touchdown on a simple running play. Kaylon Horton added a 66-yard touchdown run on an end-around.
"You find guys that you want to get the ball to," Littrell said. "It's not always a player standing right next to the quarterback. We're mixing things up. The way we run the football, people are going to put extra hats in the box. We've got to continue to be explosive on the perimeter."
UNT preparing for electric environment
UNT is expecting to play in front of a big crowd this week.
UTSA drew 22,328 for its win over Western Kentucky in a rematch of last season's C-USA title game earlier this month.
Traylor appealed to UTSA fans and the people of San Antonio earlier this week to fill the Alamodome.
"We're going to need that Alamodome to be 35,000 minimum," Traylor said. "We're going to need the cheerleaders, every kind of music speaker we have blasting until the ball is snapped because we don't want to break any rules. But until then, it needs to be rocking."
Littrell expects UTSA fans to answer Traylor's call.
"They will have great support," Traylor said. "I know it will be loud. Our players will be excited.
"The good thing is we have had the opportunity to go on the road and play in some good atmospheres. The dome will be rocking. I know both teams will be excited about that."
KD Davis named Player of Week
UNT linebacker KD Davis was named C-USA's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The senior posted a career-high 19 tackles in the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech.