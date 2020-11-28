SAN ANTONIO — North Texas knew it was in for a physical challenge in its game against UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome.
What transpired in a 49-17 loss to the Roadrunners made it clear the Mean Green didn’t rise to the occasion.
UTSA rushed for a whopping 443 yards and held the UNT’s normally potent running game in check. The Mean Green finished with 184 rushing yards, a total that sounds pretty impressive until one considers UNT came into the night averaging 257.3 yards on the ground per game.
“When they get the run game going, it’s very challenging,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “You can dink and dunk from there.
“[UTSA quarterback Frank Harris] did a great job of executing. They executed as a team.”
The Roadrunners sprung running back Sincere McCormick for long runs over and over. The sophomore finished with a program-record 251 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Defensive end Gabriel Murphy posted UNT’s only sack of the night. The Mean Green finished with just two tackles for loss, well off the 11 they posted in their win over Rice in their last outing.
“Once they started pounding the rock, we couldn’t stop them,” Littrell said.
UTSA’s defense also controlled the game from a physical standpoint.
The Roadrunners posted three sacks and four tackles for loss. UTSA was in the laps of UNT quarterbacks Jason Bean and Austin Aune all night and was credited with eight quarterback hurries.
UNT running back Oscar Adaway III rushed for 101 yards, averaged 6.7 yards per carry and was the Mean Green’s best threat in the running game.
“We didn’t play as well as we have up front and gave up too many pressures,” Littrell said.
UTSA pressured UNT all over the field, not just at the line of scrimmage.
“They came out and were physical,” UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden said. “That’s why they won the game.”