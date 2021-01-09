SAN ANTONIO — North Texas fell to UT-San Antonio 77-69 on Saturday at the Convocation Center, in the second game of its first series in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green (5-5, 1-1 C-USA) had defeated the Roadrunners (5-6, 1-3 C-USA) 77-70 on Friday.
On Saturday afternoon, UNT led by three at halftime, but 26 second-half points from the Roadrunners’ Jhivvan Jackson on 9-of-10 shooting led the way for the Roadrunners, who outscored UNT 46-35 in the second frame to pull out the win.
“Give them credit for spreading us out on defense and getting into a rhythm offensively to take the lead,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “I thought we got good minutes from guys, but unfortunately, when you’re playing on the road and a team like UTSA isn’t making shots in the first half, you can’t let them start to get in a rhythm because they’ll burn you.”
UTSA’s two-headed snake of Jackson and Keaton Wallace combined for 45 of their team’s 77 points. And while Wallace wasn’t scoring as much in the second half as his teammate, he hit a clutch 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to extend his team’s lead to five points.
From the 7:40 mark of the second half until Wallace’s 3-pointer, neither team had led by more than four points. In the final seven minutes, UNT took the lead four times, but each time the Roadrunners would punch back with a basket by Jackson, who scored 10 points in the final seven minutes.
UNT’s Javion Hamlet guided the Mean Green through the second half as he finished with a team-high 18 points and became much more aggressive on offense late in the game.
UNT was hindered by foul trouble all game. Zachary Simmons had three fouls in the first half, and UTSA ran a play out of halftime that attacked Simmons, and he ended up picking up his fourth foul. Simmons played just eight minutes in the second half.
Hamlet also dealt with foul trouble as he finished with four fouls.
Despite the fouls, UNT outshot UTSA at the free-throw line. The Mean Green made a season-high 22 free throws on 25 attempts. UTSA made 11 of 15 at the line.
North Texas will return home next to face UTEP on Friday at 7 p.m. They will then turn around and play the Miners again at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Super Pit.