What has seemed like a foregone conclusion for days is now official: Grant McCasland is leaving North Texas for Texas Tech.
The official announcement came Friday afternoon after UNT’s 68-61 win over Alabama-Birmingham in Thursday’s championship game of the National Invitation Tournament, ending one of the more memorable eras in program history.
McCasland made a statement on the move in a Texas Tech press release.
“I want to thank President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt, and the committee for the opportunity to coach at Texas Tech,” McCasland said. “The commitment and vision for Texas Tech has no limits and we look forward to loving our team everyday with a greater purpose.
“We will strive daily for excellence in every aspect of our program, do things the right way, winning championships that values relationships throughout. Our family looks forward to joining the Red Raider nation and can’t wait to get started in Lubbock.”
McCasland arrived at UNT in the spring of 2017 and quickly went about rebuilding the school’s once-proud basketball program. The Baylor graduate led UNT to its first NCAA Tournament win in the spring of 2021, when the Mean Green knocked off Purdue.
That milestone moment was just part of what made McCasland beloved at UNT and coveted by programs across the country. McCasland has a $750,000 buyout in his contract. It’s a small price for Texas Tech to pay considering the track record of success he’s taking to Lubbock.
UNT director of athletics Jared Mosley made a statement Friday afternoon thanking McCasland for his contributions to the school’s men’s basketball program.
“We are grateful to Coach Grant McCasland for the last six seasons leading the Mean Green program,” Mosley said. “He established a program that has won championships, reached new postseason heights and brought many moments of excitement to Mean Green fans. He and his family will be missed in Denton, but we are excited about the foundation that has been built and what is to come for UNT Basketball.
“We look forward to introducing the next UNT Men’s Basketball head coach soon and will not have any further comment until that time.”
The Mean Green won the College Basketball Invitational in McCasland’s debut season and went on to win Conference USA titles in three straight years. That run ended this season, but UNT quickly rebounded to go on a memorable run in the NIT.
The Mean Green beat Oklahoma State in an overtime thriller in the NIT quarterfinals and edged Wisconsin in the semifinals.
He finished with a 135-65 mark in six seasons at the school. That run of success made it seem like a matter of time before McCasland would be snapped up by a nationally prominent program.
He turned down overtures from several schools, including UNT’s longtime rival SMU in the last few months.
The chance to return to Texas Tech was too much for McCasland to pass up. The former Baylor walk-on got his start in coaching as the Red Raiders’ director of operations in 1999.
His wife, Cece, played soccer at Texas Tech, which is bringing McCasland back to an area he knows well. He spent five seasons as the coach at Midland College, one of several stops on the lower levels of college basketball he made early in his career.
Baylor coach Scott Drew gave McCasland his first chance to coach on the Division I level when he hired him as an assistant coach in 2011.
McCasland spent five seasons with the Bears before he landed his first job as a DI head coach at Arkansas State. UNT paid a $500,000 buyout to hire McCasland away from ASU after he spent one season at the school, a figure that raised eyebrows at the time.
The price turned out to be more than worth it. McCasland built UNT into one of the powers in college basketball outside of the top leagues.
UNT officials knew the time was coming when McCasland would move up to a higher-level program. Over the last few days, it became apparent the right opportunity had come along at Texas Tech. McCasland’s name immediately came up in connection with the opening after Mark Adams stepped down.
McCasland avoided questions about his future and talked about how he was focused on guiding UNT on a deep postseason run. The Mean Green made that run in the NIT.
UNT will now turn its attention to finding a coach to take over for McCasland. The school isn’t looking far.
Ross Hodge served as McCasland’s associate head coach throughout his tenure at UNT. McCasland frequently described Hodge as more of a co-coach than just an assistant.
Hodge handled coaching UNT’s defense, which was the Mean Green’s calling card under McCasland. UNT led the nation in scoring defense for most of the season.
Hodge has a similar background to McCasland. He was a longtime junior college coach before stints as an assistant coach at Southern Mississippi and Colorado State. He joined McCasland’s staff at Arkansas State as his associate head coach and followed him to UNT.
After the game, UNT officials declined to go on the record on whether Hodge is taking over for McCasland, but the move will soon be finalized.
What UNT accomplished under McCasland and the investments the school has made in the program add to what the school has to offer, in addition to the opportunity to guide UNT through its transition to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT has upgraded the Super Pit multiple times over the last decade, including renovating its concourse and building new offices for both its men’s and women’s programs.
Those upgrades helped McCasland take the program to new heights during his tenure at UNT, which has ended after a high point in program history.
