VIctor Neiva main

Norh Texas cross country runner Victor Neiva heads toward the finish line in a race earlier this season. Neiva will compete in the NCAA national cross country championship on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

Victor Neiva will have all of the essentials tucked away in his bag on Saturday when the North Texas junior competes in the NCAA national cross country championship.

Neiva will have his shoes, his UNT tank top and a reminder of his heritage. No matter what happens in the 10K race that will take place at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course on the campus of Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Neiva will break out the Brazilian flag.

Victor Neiva mug

Victor Neiva

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you