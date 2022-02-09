Tylor Perry was thrown into what seems like an odd situation in his first season at North Texas. He describes it as a blessing.
Perry knew what he was getting into at UNT. His cousin Jeffrey Simpson played for the Mean Green and had him come to campus growing up.
What UNT’s pint-sized scoring guard didn’t anticipate was rooming with Abou Ousmane, a monstrous 6-foot-10 forward from New York he had almost nothing in common with.
Perry, an Oklahoma native who is generously listed at 5-foot-11, certainly didn’t expect to enjoy getting to know Ousmane as much as he has.
“Abou is one of the goofiest guys you will ever meet,” Perry said. “He’s crazy funny and has one of the biggest hearts I have ever been around. He wants to see everyone else do well.
“The team calls us Tom and Jerry because we fight every day. It’s fun.”
The growing friendship between Perry and Ousmane is just part of the story of how one of the more eclectic teams in the recent history of UNT basketball has come together and elevated the Mean Green to the top of the Conference USA standings.
UNT has just as many players from the New York-Pennsylvania area as it does players it signed straight from Texas high schools, at three each. UNT also has players from Georgia, Illinois, Oklahoma, California and even a player from the Virgin Islands.
That type of roster wouldn’t be unusual for a national power that recruits across the country. It’s unique for a mid-major team.
That mix of talent has helped UNT (17-4) run out to a 10-1 record in Conference USA, the best start to a league season in program history, heading into a game at Rice on Saturday.
UNT’s players credit the way they have come together — in what looked like a rebuilding season — largely to the deft touch coach Grant McCasland and his staff have when it comes to putting a team together.
“The way we win is searching for guys who are the right fit, more than recruiting the most talented player who is closest to our building,” McCasland said. “There are great players out there, but everyone doesn’t want to come to North Texas. We want people who want to be here.”
The success UNT has enjoyed has given the Mean Green the ability to cast their net further than ever before.
UNT won the C-USA tournament last season behind Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and James Reece.
The Mean Green filled the voids in their roster after losing all three with a recruiting class of seven players. Only three have Texas ties.
The unique backgrounds of UNT’s players have given them plenty to talk about.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know all the guys,” Ousmane said. “If you sit down in our locker room for 10 minutes, you’d see all the different personalities. This is the funniest team that I’ve ever been a part of.
“What keeps it together for us is having the same goal, and that is to win a championship.”
A whole lot to sell
UNT has reached its goal of winning titles in each of the last two seasons. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season championship two years ago before breaking through for one of the more memorable moments in program history last year.
UNT won the C-USA tournament and went on beat Purdue for the program’s first NCAA tournament win.
McCasland attributes that run to finding players who fit his system. UNT has ranked in the top five nationally in scoring defense and the bottom five in pace for most of the season.
Playing in that type of system isn’t for everyone. McCasland and his staff are willing to scour the country to find players who are the right fit.
“We have a diverse staff that has coached at a lot of different levels and coached players from different places,” McCasland said. “They understood our success with different players at different places. We have all had success at every level. There is a lot of trust there.”
Mardrez McBride is one of several talented players on UNT’s roster who bought into what McCasland and his staff were selling and decided to move across the country to play for the Mean Green.
McBride grew up in Georgia and played at junior colleges in Nebraska and South Carolina before picking up and moving to Texas to play for McCasland.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McBride had never even visited UNT before signing with the Mean Green.
“I feel comfortable here,” McBride said. “I had a virtual visit and talked with former players. They convinced me this would be a good fit. You hear a lot of different things, but sometimes you can feel if the person really means it. The staff meant what they said.”
Thomas Bell also came to UNT from across the country. The senior from Missouri led Kaskaskia (Illinois) College to the NJCAA national tournament. UNT’s staff spotted him there and signed him, thanks in part to family concerns.
“My reason for coming here was my mom moved to San Antonio from East St. Louis,” Bell said. “The coaches do a good job of finding guys and recruiting.”
Seeing it all come together
The quality job McCasland and his staff have done putting together UNT’s team with players from all over the country is apparent to anyone who has seen the Mean Green play this year.
UNT has wins over Wichita State, UMass and Drake.
McCasland points to his overarching philosophy when it comes to building a team as the reason for UNT’s success.
“Ultimately, we want to recruit players with character who want to be here,” McCasland said.
“Anyone who is a part of our program understands that we believe in them enough to think that we can win championships together.”
The attention McCasland pays to players’ personalities has played a key role in helping the Mean Green develop the chemistry that has helped them excel throughout the year.
“Mac and his staff find good players first and then look at personalities,” Perry said. “They have done a tremendous job of doing that over the years.”
The way UNT has produced under McCasland has opened up more opportunities for the Mean Green to land the top players in the state.
Sophomore Rubin Jones came to UNT from Houston and has started all season at point guard. Aaron Scott, a freshman forward from Spring, is the Mean Green’s top player outside of its six-man rotation. Perry, UNT’s leading scorer, comes off the bench.
McCasland said he can sense UNT’s reputation in Texas improving due to the success it has enjoyed in the last few years.
What is of little doubt is that the Mean Green won’t be afraid to look far and wide for players if the situation calls for it in the future.
McCasland has found the right players from all over the country, including Ousmane and Perry, who have fit perfectly into his system and developed a bond along the way.
“I’ve enjoyed learning about other parts of the country,” Ousmane said. “I’m going to have to make a visit to TP’s hometown.
“The chemistry is there. We all love each other.”