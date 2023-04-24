North Texas was in just the second series of its annual spring game on Saturday when Chandler Rogers pulled the ball down and broke free for a 22-yard run.
The play was nothing unusual for the Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback or for UNT’s offense over the last few years.
For new UNT coach Eric Morris, that play and a few others like it were an indication that the Mean Green’s offense could look a little different than what he has run in the past.
Morris has coached plenty of top quarterbacks during his career as a coordinator and head coach, including Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career with the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for Morris at Texas Tech.
What Morris hasn’t often had — at least up until now — are quarterbacks who are so effective in the running game.
“We have athletic quarterbacks,” Morris said. “We are not usually a heavy quarterback run team. With these guys, it’s something we will put in our arsenal.”
UNT has three players left in the race to start heading into the summer — Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
All three have shown the ability to run the ball. Rogers was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback at ULM. He rushed for 710 yards in two seasons with the Warhawks.
Ruder has flashed potential as a runner ever since he arrived at UNT as a transfer from North Carolina ahead of the 2021 season. Earle served as the Mean Green’s wildcat/change of pace quarterback last season when he rushed for 110 yards in limited action.
No matter which way UNT goes when it picks a starter, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that the quarterback run game will be a bigger part of Morris’ offense than in recent years.
Cameron Ward was the starting quarterback in each of Morris’ last two seasons as the coach at Incarnate Word and followed him to Washington State. Ward started in Morris’ one season as Washinton State’s offensive coordinator.
Ward posted just 121 rushing yards in those three seasons combined, including a career-high 61 in 2021.
Rogers rushed for at least 40 yards in a game five times last season at Louisiana-Monroe.
UNT did not make its quarterback available to the media this spring, but Rogers talked about the way he fits in Morris’ system as a key reason he elected to continue his career with the Mean Green.
“Coach Morris recruited me out of high school when he was at Incarnate Word,” Rogers said. “I’m comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school.”
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout seemed to turn a corner during the Mean Green’s spring game. He threw for 89 yards on 11-of-14 passing in addition to displaying his ability as a runner.
Ruder scrambled for 18 yards to pick up a first down on third-and-11 and scored on a 1-yard tun during one of his best series of the spring.
UNT took the unusual step of making its quarterbacks live during its spring game. Most schools put their quarterbacks in red jerseys, tell their defensive players not to hit them and dole out tongue lashings if anyone goes further than bumping into a quarterback.
UNT paid a steep price for its approach when backup JD Head went down with an injury. The payoff was seeing what Rogers, Ruder and Earle offer.
“This was a chance for them to show what they can do being live and extending plays,” Morris said.
Having a quarterback with ability as a runner is nothing new for UNT. Austin Aune rushed for 138 yards before sacks were taken into account last season and rushed for 325 yards in 2021.
UNT will have a quarterback who can be effective in the running game again this fall and is preparing to capitalize.
“One thing we have to clean up are the holding calls when the quarterbacks are scrambling,” Morris said. “That’s something we’ll work on.”
Reaching that goal is critical for UNT, which gave a glimpse Saturday of what its offense will look like with a quarterback who plays a key role in the running game.
That approach will be a bit of a departure from the offenses Morris has run in recent years.
