Nic Smith fell into a routine the last few months as he continued to cement his legacy at North Texas.
The senior running back rolls out of bed and heads a few short steps to check on his daughter. Grace Smith is 8 months old.
“It’s been a blessing,” Smith said. “I look at her every morning when I get out of bed and say, ‘Let’s go.’ It gives you motivation and something to spark your day. That’s what she brings me right now. That and a bunch of happiness.”
That motivation has helped Smith as he navigates the final few weeks of his college career that will continue when UNT travels to Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Mean Green enter their showdown with the Blue Raiders aiming to snap a three-game losing streak in what has quickly become a trying season.
UNT had two games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has had several players deal with infections and injuries. The Mean Green were down seven players in a loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago that dropped UNT to 1-3 and 0-2 in Conference USA.
UNT’s players have found ways to cope. Some have leaned on family and friends. Smith has his daughter and girlfriend to look to for support.
Smith met Destiny Bowman when he was playing Little League football. She was a cheerleader. He was a star running back.
They’re still together and are now proud parents, packing their Twitter accounts with pictures of their daughter.
“Eventually I’m going to marry this woman,” Smith said. “Everything is good on that end.”
Stability at home has helped Smith navigate what has at times been an up-and-down career at UNT, where he has been a member of a loaded backfield.
Smith has split time with Jeff Wilson, now a San Francisco 49ers running back, and DeAndre Torrey, another standout running back who is also a senior.
Smith has carved out a significant legacy in program history, despite playing in a stacked backfield. He’s rushed for 1,162 yards and is 400 yards short of cracking the top 20 in program history in career rushing yards.
“Nic has made a ton of plays for us,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s really smart and has been with us for a long time.
“He’s also an unbelievable teammate, which is huge. You never hear him complaining about playing time. We are extremely deep at that position. When he’s not getting his opportunities, he stays patient and does whatever we need him to do on special teams. That’s who he has been. He’s been awesome to coach and be around. I’m always excited to see him in there making plays.”
Smith has always been there when UNT has called on him. He rushed for 178 yard in a win over Rice as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and posted 66 total yards to help lead the Mean Green past Abilene Christian last fall.
Smith hasn’t gotten as many opportunities this year, when he has rushed for eight yards on six carries, largely because of the emergence of Oscar Adaway III. The redshirt freshman exceeded 100 rushing yards in each of UNT’s first two games.
Adaway missed the Mean Green’s last two games due to injury and is questionable to play this week. Smith could get more opportunities with Adaway out of the lineup.
“It’s been, I guess you would say, a challenge,” Smith said. “It’s also been fun competing. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control.”
UNT linebacker KD Davis has played with Smith for the last three years and appreciates the fact Smith always gives his best and mentors the younger players on the roster.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Nic get down,” Davis said. “Every time I see him, he’s always laughing and bringing a lot of energy. He’s a very positive person.”
That approach helped Smith carve out a significant legacy at UNT.
“I came up with Jeff, so I’ve been around great players,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing to look up there and you see your name. You feel like you accomplished something. That’s what you play the sport for.”
For Smith, it’s about more than football now. His daughter reminds him of that every day.
Smith often takes Grace to the park or listens to music with her at home, where he changes diapers and feeds her. Family and friends bring her to UNT’s games.
“She smiles at me and doesn’t care what’s happening on the field,” Smith said. “She doesn’t know about football issues. It’s just, ‘Hey, Dad.’ Some people need that, and that’s what I needed at this point in my life.”
Smith’s daughter has provided him plenty of motivation as he looks toward his future. He and Bowman are set to graduate in December.
Smith will then turn his attention to a career in coaching or banking. He’s close to finishing his degree in integrated studies with an emphasis in business and kinesiology.
“Wherever I land is where I’m supposed to be,” Smith said.
Wherever Smith ends up, he’ll be content with what he accomplished at UNT while putting his daughter first over the last few months.
“You want the best for them,” Smith said. “It’s not about you anymore. You want to give them the best life they can have.”