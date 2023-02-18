Mean Green

Marta Sivina won the pentathlon, and Karlington Anunagba set the school record in the men’s 60 meters to highlight day one for UNT at the Conference USA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sivina closed with a victory in the 800 meters Saturday to catapult her to the conference title in the pentathlon with a total score of 3639. The freshman from Ogre, Latvia, recorded finishes of third in the high jump, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, fifth in the shot put and 10th in the long jump to take the crown. Sivina netted 10 points for the Mean Green women’s team.

