Marta Sivina won the pentathlon, and Karlington Anunagba set the school record in the men’s 60 meters to highlight day one for UNT at the Conference USA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sivina closed with a victory in the 800 meters Saturday to catapult her to the conference title in the pentathlon with a total score of 3639. The freshman from Ogre, Latvia, recorded finishes of third in the high jump, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, fifth in the shot put and 10th in the long jump to take the crown. Sivina netted 10 points for the Mean Green women’s team.
In the prelims of the men’s 60 meters, Anunagba blazed his way to a school-record time of 6.67 seconds to place third and earn a spot in Sunday’s final. Samir Williams also made his way to Sunday’s final by placing fourth with a time of 6.73. Anunagba (21.46, fifth) and Williams (21.50, seventh) also advanced to the final of the men’s 200 meters.
Brock Hottel finished as the runner-up in the men’s pole vault with a jump of 16-04.50 (4.99m), giving UNT eight points.
In the women’s long jump, Glenquioa Hardy placed fifth with a mark of 19-02 (5.84m) to net four points for UNT.
Jaleisa Shaffer earned three points for the Mean Green, finishing sixth in the women's weight throw with a mark of 57-06.25 (17.53m).
The UNT men’s distance medley relay team of Mason Garner, Luke Canon, Aamed Zacharia and Damian Wells notched three points with a sixth-place finish, clocking a time of 10:33.62.
In the men’s mile, Mason Garner earned a spot in Sunday's final with a time of 4:10.46.
Following day one, the UNT women and men both stand in sixth place with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Sunday’s final day from Birmingham will be streamed live on CUSA.tv. Live results will be provided by Adkins Trak Timing Associates. The men’s heptathlon starts at 8:30 a.m. CT, with field events going at 10 a.m. CT and running events starting at noon CT.
