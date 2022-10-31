North Texas picked up its most important win of the season thus far on Saturday when the Mean Green rolled to a 40-13 win over Western Kentucky.
UNT has won three of its last four to move within a game of becoming bowl eligible at 5-4. Even more importantly, the Mean Green improved to 4-1 in Conference USA play, leaving them alone in second place behind UTSA in the league standings.
UNT will look to build on its momentum Saturday when it faces Florida International. Before we turn our attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of what we learned, our weekly look back at UNT's last game and what it tells us about where the Mean Green stand.
UNT's running back depth has become a huge asset
Back before the season, UNT coach Seth Littrell talked a lot about the Mean Green's running back depth.
UNT had four really good backs who were all capable of carrying the load in the running game.
Littrell talked about how important that depth could end up being because of the punishment running backs take. His point has been proven over the last few weeks.
UNT lost Isaiah Johnson when he twisted an ankle after scoring a game-tying touchdown late in the Mean Green's loss to UTSA on Oct. 22. Johnson didn't play in UNT's win over WKU.
Matters got worse for UNT when Oscar Adaway III went down with what looked like a serious ankle injury against the Hilltoppers. Littrell didn't have any information after the game and UNT officials have declined to provide an update.
Johnson might not need a whole lot of time to get back up to speed but the prospects of Adaway returning don't look promising.
The good news for UNT is that if there is any spot on the roster where it is built do take a few hits, it's at running back.
Ayo Adeyi leads UNT with 631 rushing yards and is one of three running backs with at least 175 yards. Adaway has 583, Ragsdale 327 and Johnson 176.
There aren't many programs at the Group of Five level that could lose two players the caliber of Adaway and Johnson and still be in good shape. UNT is one of them.
It's time to start talking about Kadren Johnson
UNT brought in a host of transfers in the offseason, some more highly regarded than others.
Defensive end Kadren Johnson was one of the members of the class who was largely overlooked. His performance over the last few weeks indicates he shouldn't have been.
The former Abilene Christian defensive lineman posted two sacks, forced a fumble and finished with three tackles in UNT's win over WKU. He's up to 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the season after starting UNT's last five games.
UNT has rotated its defensive linemen throughout the season and gotten a whole lot of production from several. Defensive tackle Fatafehi Vailea has also been solid while posting 29 tackles.
Former Eastern New Mexico linebacker Mazin Richards has been UNT's breakout star among its transfer additions in its defensive front seven, but it's time to start acknowledging that the Mean Green hit when they added Johnson.
UNT's offensive staff has the Mean Green humming
UNT quarterback Austin Aune made a comment after Saturday's win that resonated considering the way the last few weeks have played out.
Aune was talking about the reasons behind why UNT ran the ball better against WKU than it did the week before against UTSA and credited Littrell and his staff.
UNT finished with 22 yards on 21 carries against the Roadrunners. The Mean Green rolled up 196 yards against WKU.
"We were in more heavy sets last week against UTSA," Aune said. "They were able to load the box. We spread it out and made adjustments. The coaches did a good job."
Some of the moves Littrell made with his staff, including having Mike Bloesch call plays and coach quarterbacks were second guessed.
There were good reasons that was the case considering Bloesch has coached offensive linemen throughout his career.
The success UNT has enjoyed in recent weeks shows that some of the moves Littrell made have been working out. UNT bounced back from its loss to UTSA with an impressive win over WKU, Aune has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight games and has seen his completion percentage rise to 57%.
That percentage is all the more impressive considering Aune leads the country in yards per completion by more than a yard. He's averaging 16.13 yards per completion, well ahead of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is sitting at 14.99.
UNT also brought back the wildcat back last week and saw backup quarterback Stone Earle pick up 20 yards on three carries and complete both of his passes for another 23 yards.
The Mean Green have scored at least 40 points in three of their last four games and rank second in C-USA in scoring with an average of 35.6 points per game.
UNT had some tough games earlier in the season, particularly in a 48-10 loss to SMU but has made a series of adjustments along the way.
Aune credited UNT's coaches for making some smart moves along the way. He certainly has a point.