North Texas coach Seth Littrell has talked about two aspects of his program continuously since he arrived at the school ahead of the 2016 season.
Littrell famously spoke about his desire for UNT to win its bowl game at the end of his first season and the importance of his program's culture.
The Mean Green will get another crack at that elusive bowl win following their showdown with UTSA on Friday in the Conference USA championship game. One of the big reasons UNT will have that opportunity is because of the way it stuck together when times got tough on its way a 7-5 regular season, that included a 6-2 mark in conference play.
The latest example came Saturday when UNT put together an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of a 21-17 win over Rice.
UNT had to battle through a rainy and cold day while facing a team with a ton on the line and pulled through for the win to earn a spot in the C-USA championship game.
"I'm really proud of the men and the resilience they have shown, their hard work and preparation," Littrell said. "The family and culture are a credit to our team and our players and their leadership in that locker room."
The culture aspect of college football can seem like a cliche at times, but UNT's ability to stick together paid off this year. The Mean Green started 2-3 and were blown out at UNLV.
UNT battled through those tough times and went on to win five of its last seven games.
The credit for that run goes in part to a handful of players who provided leadership along the way, including linebacker KD Davis and quarterback Austin Aune.
Both have had good seasons and came through in UNT's win over Rice.
Aune threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard strike to running back Ikaika Ragsdale for the game-winner.
Davis briefly considered transferring in the offseason before returning for one final season with the Mean Green. He posted 13 tackles and intercepted a pass to seal the win for UNT.
The pair's leadership throughout the season was just as big as their performance against Rice, which needed a win to become bowl eligible.
UNT will have two shots to win a title now. The first will come Friday in San Antonio. The Mean Green will find out soon after where they are headed for a bowl and the opportunity to break though after five straight bowl losses.
"It’s a great feeling," Davis said. "This is one of the reasons I came back. I had unfinished business. My big goal was to lead the team and make it to the championship. We are going to come in next week and go harder. I am ready to win a championship."
UNT, UTSA running shorthanded heading into title game
This is somewhat expected after a long season, but both UNT and UTSA are dealing with a host of injuries heading into the conference title game.
The Mean Green have been without running backs Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi for weeks. UNT has also lost offensive tackle Cole Brown and cornerback John Davis Jr. along the way.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie didn't play against Rice.
Littrell is notoriously tight-lipped about the injury status of his players. He could have more to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
What we do know is UTSA will be without several key players.
Safety Rashad Wisdom, wide receiver De'Corian Clark and running back Trelon Smith are among the Roadrunners who are expected to miss the C-USA title game. Clark caught the game-winning touchdown pass in UTSA's 31-27 win over UNT earlier this season.
The conference title game will largely be decided by which team can overcome being shorthanded.
UNT's offensive line really is that good
UNT came into the season with four returning starters on its offensive line who had combined to play in 131 games in their careers.
The unit has been a strength all season and came through in the Mean Green's win over Rice.
UNT trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter and needed to put together a drive after taking over at its 25.
The Mean Green lined up and ran the ball on seven straight plays before Austin Aune hit Ikaika Ragsdale for a 6-yard touchdown that put UNT up 21-17.
Ragsdale broke off a 36-yard run on that drive, while Isaiah Johnson got free for 23 yards.
It was obvious that UNT was going to stick with its running game on that drive, despite facing a stout Rice defensive front. The Owls couldn't stop the Mean Green from running the ball anyway on that drive until UNT got down near the goal line.
Ragsdale did a great job breaking a tackle on the game-winning touchdown, but it was UNT's offensive line that paved the way.
UNT rushed for 159 yards and didn't give up a sack all day.