BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas had developed a reputation as something of a second-half team over the course of its last few games.
The Mean Green shut out Florida International and Western Kentucky after halftime in consecutive wins over the last two weeks.
That run seemed to bode well Saturday, when UNT came back from an early deficit to take a lead over UAB into the locker room at Protective Stadium.
Nothing went right from there for the Mean Green in a 41-21 loss to the Blazers. UAB outscored UNT 24-0 in the second half of a win that prevented the Mean Green from clinching a spot in the Conference USA title game.
UNT needed a win and some help from Western Kentucky in the Hilltoppers’ game against Rice to wrap up a bid. North Texas got the help it needed from WKU, which beat the Owls, but didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
“We just couldn’t get off the field on third down,” UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said.
Allowing UAB to convert 13 of its 17 third downs was just the start of UNT’s problems in one of its toughest halves in recent memory. The Mean Green ran just 22 plays after halftime and left their defense stranded on the field against a physical UAB team that ran the ball right at its front seven over and over.
UNT eventually wore down. Jermaine Brown Jr. and DeWayne McBride combined to rush for 270 yards and four touchdowns. They did most of their damage in the second half, when they rolled up 155 yards.
“They ran the ball really well and are confident in what they do,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We needed to play better.”The game turned quickly in the second half after UNT had grabbed a 21-17 lead.
UAB marched 53 yards in 14 plays on its opening drive of the second half and pulled with in 21-20 on a Matt Quinn field goal.
UNT went three-and-out on its next possession. UAB capitalized when it scored on an 11-yard pass from Dylan Hopkins to Trea Shropshire. Hopkins set up the touchdown by finding Tejhaun Palmer over the middle on third-and-8.
Palmer broke free for a 75-yard gain to the UNT 7. Shropshire scored three plays later.
UAB had the momentum at that point and cruised the rest of the way.
UNT plays without key pair
UNT was without running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive end Kadren Johnson.
Adeyi suffered a leg injury in UNT’s win over Florida International last week and was unavailable. Johnson did not make the trip to Birmingham.
Adeyi is UNT’s leading rusher with 690 yards on the season. He could return in the closing weeks of the season, depending on how he progresses and where the Mean Green end up in a bowl game.
UNT has endured a series of injuries at running back over the last few weeks. The Mean Green lost Isaiah Johnson, Oscar Adaway III and Adeyi in consecutive weeks.
Johnson sprained his ankle in UNT’s loss to UTSA on Oct. 22. He returned against UAB and finished with 25 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Johnson had started six straight games.
Briefly
UNT linebacker KD Davis cleared the 100-tackle mark for the second straight season after finishing with eight stops in the Mean Green’s win over UAB. The senior went into the night with 97 tackles. He has 394 now and is chasing UNT’s career mark of 418 set by Byron Gross from 1987-90. … UNT’s struggles against UAB continued Saturday. The Blazers have now won four straight against the Mean Green and are 6-1 against them all-time. … Center Manase Mose started his 59th straight game when he was in the lineup for UNT’s game against UAB, extending his school record.