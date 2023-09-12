Eric Morris said all along heading into his first season at North Texas that he hoped to pick a starting quarterback and stick with that decision.
That plan hasn’t worked out nearly the way UNT’s new coach hoped during consecutive losses to open the year.
Stone Earle began the season as the Mean Green’s starter and showed flashes of solid play when he threw three touchdown passes in a season-opening loss to Cal.
Earle couldn’t build on that performance in UNT’s 46-39 loss to Florida International last week after throwing two interceptions and having a third called back due to a penalty.
Rogers came on after Earle cramped up at halftime and looked solid while throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing.
Morris’ plan to pick a starter, stay with him and not be second-guessed about every decision along the way has suddenly gone out the window heading into the Mean Green’s game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Morris said during his weekly press conference Tuesday that UNT is in a platoon situation.
“I want to have this thing figured out going forward,” Morris said. “I don’t like going back and forth. I’m a rhythm guy at quarterback. The more reps they get, the more they see.”
Earle is still listed as UNT’s starter on the Mean Green’s depth chart heading into this week’s game.
The problem is neither Earle nor Rogers has found the rhythm Morris is looking for on a consistent basis.
Earle was 12-for-19 in the Mean Green’s opener and threw a terrific deep ball for a 59-yard touchdown to Ja’Mori Maclin. That TD toss was offset somewhat by two interceptions.
Rogers went 3-for-7 for 10 yards with an interception when he came on late against Cal.
The script was reversed in UNT’s loss to FIU, when Rogers had the better game.
Earle went just 10-for-20 for 96 yards and had one of his interceptions returned 40 yards for a touchdown.
Morris was impressed by the way Rogers, who started 18 games at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to UNT, responded after coming on in place of Earle.
“There’s a calmness to Chandler,” Morris said. “You can tell he has played a lot of football. He wasn’t rattled and was extremely efficient. He protected the football.
“I don’t think anything is set in stone as to who is going to run out there first this week.”
Morris: ‘I have to adjust my vision of this program’
Morris spoke of his confidence in UNT quickly rising to the top of the American Athletic Conference during his introductory press conference back in December.
He didn’t sound nearly as confident Tuesday.
“We have to reset what my vision of what this program looks like,” Morris said. “Our discipline and our trust in what we’re doing right now isn’t working. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over.”
Morris pointed to turnovers and the Mean Green’s struggles to tackle as two key issues UNT must address.
Those struggles have drained some of the enthusiasm the Mean Green had heading into the first season of a new era in program history.
“Our momentum as a program is not in the best spot right now,” Morris said. “That’s obvious to see and something we have to get addressed and fixed.
“We have to find people who believe in our vision.”
UNT’s players are confident they have what it takes to get back on track.
“We’re just getting back to work with the guys,” wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. said. “We’re not defined by one loss, even though it was unfortunate. We’re continuing to build during the week and are making progress.”
Ragsdale dealing with injury
UNT lost running back Ikaika Ragsdale due to injury in its loss to FIU.
The junior rushed for 35 yards against the Panthers after being held to 3 in the Mean Green’s opener against Cal.
“We’re evaluating Ikaika right now,” Morris said. “He’s got a bunch of things going on right now as far as getting scans.”
UNT is deeper at running back than any other position on the roster, which could help it deal with what looks like it could be a prolonged stint on the sideline for Ragsdale. Oscar Adaway III leads the Mean Green with 73 yards, and Isaiah Johnson has added 59 yards.
Offense gains confidence in loss to FIU
Even though UNT didn’t get the result it wanted in its loss to FIU, the Mean Green gained confidence offensively.
UNT rolled up 548 yards, including 251 in the running game. The Mean Green managed just 41 rushing yards in their loss to Cal.
“We have an explosive offense,” Ward said. “If we stop shooting ourselves in the foot, we’ll score a lot of points. We have to keep building on the things that we’ve been doing.”
