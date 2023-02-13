Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 2:19 am
North Texas pitcher Ashley Peters was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week after helping UNT improve to 4-0 on the season.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas senior Ashley Peters was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after helping guide the Mean Green to a 4-0 start to their season.
Peters threw two complete games and shut out Saint Francis over the weekend. Her most impressive performance came in a 3-1 win over Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets' only run was unearned.
Peters struck out nine in 12 innings.
UNT's performance against Georgia Tech helped the Mean Green bump up to No. 22 in D1Softball's Top 25 poll.
Here are the highlights, courtesy of UNT.
Four in a row ✅
🎥 Check out the highlights from Sunday#GMG 🟢🦅 pic.twitter.com/V9vGjy0RU6
— North Texas Softball (@MeanGreenSB) February 13, 2023
The Mean Green will continue their season at the Tracy Beard College Classic on Friday in Celina. UNT will take on South Dakota and UT-Arlington in a doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
