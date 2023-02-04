HOUSTON — The North Texas men’s basketball team beat Rice on the road Saturday night, 74-64, to pick up its 10th conference win of the year and its fourth straight victory overall.
UNT (19-5, 10-3 in Conference USA) had four players score in double figures Saturday and was led by senior Kai Huntsberry, who scored 21 points and dished out a team-high five assists.
Also scoring in double figures against the Owls (15-8, 6-6) were Abou Ousmane (17 points), Rubin Jones (13 points) and Aaron Scott (12 points). Senior Tylor Perry was right behind with nine points.
“Our offense was great in the first half and really let us settle in defensively,” coach Grant McCasland said. “[Rice] puts you in so many binds with how they move the ball. You got to make it as hard as possible for forty minutes.”
UNT made 18 free throws Saturday while Rice attempted only 18. The Mean Green limited their fouling as they had one less than the Owls.
North Texas has now won 10-plus conference games for a second straight year. It’s the first time since 2010 they’ve won 10 or more league games in consecutive seasons. With the road win Saturday, UNT has now won 16 of its last 19 (.842) true road contest.
North Texas fans had a good turnout at the Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston on Saturday, and it made a noticeable difference in the game.
“It‘s a family deal,” McCasland said. “That’s what you love about being at North Texas. It makes a real difference.”
The Mean Green return home Thursday to host UAB at the Super Pit at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Mean Green Sports Network, presented by Learfield.
