Mean Green

HOUSTON — The North Texas men’s basketball team beat Rice on the road Saturday night, 74-64, to pick up its 10th conference win of the year and its fourth straight victory overall.

UNT (19-5, 10-3 in Conference USA) had four players score in double figures Saturday and was led by senior Kai Huntsberry, who scored 21 points and dished out a team-high five assists.

