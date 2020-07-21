Dion Novil has often been an overlooked asset for North Texas. Recognition is infrequent for interior defensive linemen, who are at times asked to be immovable objects at the line of scrimmage.
Few have managed that task as well as Novil, who started to receive elusive recognition for his contributions on Tuesday when he was named to the preseason watchlists for both the Outland and the Bronko Nagurski trophies.
The Outland is presented to the nation’s top interior lineman annually, while the Nagurski goes to the nation’s top defensive player.
A total of 85 players were named to the Outland watchlist, while 98 were named to the Nagurski watchlist.
Novil was among UNT’s most productive defensive players last season, when he finished with 61 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019.
UNT will look to Novil to be an important part of its plans to rebuild defensively under new coordinator Clint Bowen this fall. The Mean Green allowed 32.5 points per game in 2019 when Novil started all 12 games at nose tackle in a 3-3-5 scheme.
One of the big questions for the Mean Green heading into the 2020 season is how players like Novil will fit into Bowen’s system. He used a base four-man front when he was UNT’s defensive coordinator in 2011.
Novil has been a versatile player throughout his time at UNT and spent the early part of his career playing defensive end.
UNT will need Novil to be a key contributor no matter where he lines up this fall if the Mean Green are to bounce back from a 4-8 finish in 2019. UNT lost three of its top five tacklers from last season, as well as defensive end LaDarius Hamilton.
Hamilton was one of UNT’s most productive players and finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks.
Novil is the second UNT player named to a watchlist so far this preseason, joining Jaelon Darden. The senior was named to the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award last week.
The Biletnikoff is presented to the nation’s top wide receiver.