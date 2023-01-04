Quincy Noble established simple goals after transferring to North Texas ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Noble spent a year at New Mexico and never found a comfort zone far away from her hometown of McKinney. UNT has since become a safe haven for the senior, who took another step toward establishing herself as one of the greats in program history last week when she became just the 15th UNT women's basketball player to score 1,000 career points.
"Coming in, I just wanted to find myself and be the best version of myself," Noble said. "That came with it. When I saw I was on track to do it, I wanted to go get it. It came with being here and being the best version of myself."
The goal is one Noble will continue to chase on Wednesday when both the UNT men's and women's teams will be in action in key Conference USA games.
Noble and the UNT women will host Western Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. at the Super Pit, while the UNT men will face the Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. in Bowling Green.
Playing in the Super Pit for the first time as a 1,000-point scorer will be a special moment for Noble. She is the first UNT player to reach the mark since Terriell Bradley in 2019.
"North Texas has been home ever since I got here," Noble said. "McKinney is 40 minutes away, so I can go and see my family. That feeling of being in Texas has been really good for me. I have had great coaches and teammates around me, which has been really helpful."
UNT (3-9, 0-2 Conference USA) has leaned on Noble in what has been a trying season. The Mean Green lost starting forward Jaylen Mallard before their opener due injury and have continued to struggle with keeping their lineup together.
Forward Tommisha Lampkin and guards Kendall McGruder and Maddie Cleary are all dealing with injuries and might not be available this week.
"It's been a challenging year for us injury wise that is getting worse instead of getting better," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "We are going through a lot as a team right now. We are trying to get better, stay encouraged, hungry and keep fighting."
The challenges UNT is facing has made Noble's contributions all the more important. She's averaging 18.1 points per game and is the Mean Green's only player averaging double figures.
UNT will need Noble to be at her best when it takes on WKU (4-7, 1-1 C-USA).
Jaylin Foster, a sophomore forward from Cibolo Steele, leads the Hilltoppers with an average of 10.6 points per game. UNT's game against WKU represents a key opportunity for the Mean Green to turn their season around after playing seven straight road games.
UNT will depend largely on its newly minted 1,000-point scorer to lead the way.
"Quincy has been a steady presence and we need her to be," Mitchell said. "We started off with two freshman point guards and nine new players. It's been hard to build the chemistry we need when we keep losing people."
UNT men to tackle challenging trip
Tylor Perry doesn't have the longest history among UNT players when it comes to facing WKU.
The senior guard is in his second season with the Mean Green. That's plenty long enough for him to have perspective on what UNT (11-3, 2-1) will face when it takes on the Hilltoppers at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (8-5) has lost each of its first two games in C-USA play and four in a row overall. The Hilltoppers are getting to the point they need to turn their season around quickly.
"Any time we play Western, it doesn't matter if we're 0-10 or their 0-10, it's going to be a fight," Perry said. "They are well coached and have a good point guard in Dayvion McKnight and a good forward in Jamarion Sharp. They are going to be ready. We're going to get their best."
McKnight is averaging 16.2 points per game, while Sharp, a 7-foot-5 center, has 57 blocks on the year.
"They can score at every position and have the greatest potential of anyone in our league at every position," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "You can't go in there thinking, 'It's just these two guys.' Those two guys are key components that bookend their roster, but they have a lot of depth and talent."
Perry is averaging 17.6 points per game to lead UNT, which will wrap up one of the toughest road trips in C-USA when it travels to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
"Any time you go play teams with the tradition both of those programs have, it's tough," McCasland said. "Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee have homecourt advantages. In order to win this league, you have to steal some games on the road."
UNT will try to do just that this week.
