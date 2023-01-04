Quincy Noble for WKU advance
North Texas guard Quincy Noble cleared the 1,000-point mark for her UNT career last week and will lead the Mean Green in a game against Western Kentucky on Thursday at the Super Pit.

Quincy Noble established simple goals after transferring to North Texas ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Noble spent a year at New Mexico and never found a comfort zone far away from her hometown of McKinney. UNT has since become a safe haven for the senior, who took another step toward establishing herself as one of the greats in program history last week when she became just the 15th UNT women's basketball player to score 1,000 career points.

