North Texas guard Rubin Jones goes up for a dunk as Drake's Tremell Murphy defends during the Mean Green's 57-54 win in the ESPN Events Invitational last November in Florida. This coming November, the Mean Green will be traveling to the Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.
Thanksgiving weekend is quickly becoming an unofficial hoops holiday for North Texas.
UNT will play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, from Nov. 25-27. The tournament field and bracket were released Thursday, when UNT officially locked in its Thanksgiving plans for another year.
The Mean Green lost to Kansas on Thanksgiving last year, when they played in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.
The first round of the Nassau Championship will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. UNT is set to face San Jose State at 4:30 p.m. in the eight-team, three-day event.
The Mean Green will be among the favorites in the tournament that will also feature Vermont, Long Beach State and a host of other teams that compete outside the power conferences in college basketball.
Coach Grant McCasland has several of his key players returning from last season's team that won the Conference USA regular season title and went on to beat Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season on their way to finishing 25-7.
Senior guard Tylor Perry led UNT with an average of 13.5 points per game last season, when he was a first-team All-C-USA selection and was the league's Sixth-Man of the Year.
UNT returns two starters in forward Abou Ousmane and point guard Rubin Jones. The Mean Green added a few highly regarded transfers to that core who are expected to make an impact this season.
Guards Kai Huntsberry and Tyree Eady arrived from Mary and North Dakota State, respectively. Forwards Jayden Martinez transferred in from New Hampshire and Moulaye Sissoko from Dayton.
San Jose State finished 8-23 last season, when they posted a 1-17 record in the Mountain West Conference. A win over San Jose State would send UNT on to play the winner of a game between Oakland and Long Beach State.
