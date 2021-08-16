Time is quickly dwindling before North Texas opens its season with a game against Northwestern State.
The Mean Green have gone through the entirety of spring practice, a good chunk of camp and had their first major scrimmage of the fall on Saturday.
"Overall, we are in a better place as a team," UNT coach Seth Littrell said following the scrimmage. "We still have a long way to go. How that correlates to the season, we will find out, but our players are playing extremely hard. That’s all you can ask at this point."
That work has helped UNT inch closer to putting together its starting lineup.
The program typically releases a full depth chart in the days leading up to its opener. We'll take a look at where the things stand today with a projection of what UNT's starting lineup will look like for its opener on Sept. 4.
There is no bigger question UNT must answer heading into its opener than who will start at quarterback. Austin Aune and Jace Ruder saw time with UNT's first-team offense on Saturday.
Ruder has gotten up to speed quickly after transferring in from North Carolina, which makes things interesting. Our projection has Aune and Ruder entering the first game of the season listed as co-starters.
UNT also has a few position battles taking place on its offensive line that appears as if it will look a little different this year. Our projection has Manase Mose moving from center to guard and Daizion Carroll moving from guard to center.
Teeshaun Turpin moves into the starting lineup at left tackle with Cole Brown, last season's starter at left tackle, moving inside to guard.
UNT's other key questions are on its defense, which will look completely different after Phil Bennett took over as as the Mean Green's coordinator. UNT has shifted to a 4-2-5 scheme the Mean Green's coaches and players believe will allow them to take advantage of their strengths.
The NCAA granting players an additional season of eligibility allowed UNT to bring back most of its key defensive playmakers.
"I have always said we have good players on defense," Littrell said after Saturday's scrimmage. "It takes 11 on defense to play. If guys are not doing their jobs, it makes other guys look bad. That is how it works. Everyone understands what their role is and whose play it is to make."
The Mean Green are hoping the move to a new system and their grasp of that system will help them improve. That will have to be the case because it looks like largely the same group of players will be in the lineup.
All the players in our lineup projection on defense were on the depth chart last season, including Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. The twins came to UNT as linebackers before moving to defensive end late last season.
Both have appeared destined to start since the early stages of spring practice and land in our starting lineup projection at defensive end.
"We are true edge rushers in this defense," Gabriel Murphy said. "We do drop some and use our whole skill set. This defense fits everyone’s skills well."
Caleb Colvin moves from defensive end to defensive tackle to play next to All-Conference USA tackle Dion Novil.
Novil pushed his weight up to 330 pounds last season to anchor UNT's front as a nose tackle. He's down to 307 pounds now, which will allow him to be more active.
KD Davis and Larry Nixon III remain at linebacker with Tyreke Davis moving to a hybrid linebacker/safety role. He played a similar position earlier in his career.
UNT's secondary returns largely intact with Loronzo Thompson moving back to offense after seeing time at cornerback last season.
Tyreke Davis is one of UNT's most experienced players and has been pleased with the way the Mean Green's defense is coming together.
"It's coming along," Davis said. "Our execution level could be better as well as our overall consistency. We did some great things but can improve all across the board."
The way UNT will line up as it looks to make that improvement is quickly becoming evident.