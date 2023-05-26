UNT Dove to finals

North Texas junior KeAyla Dove advanced to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships by finishing fourth in the West Preliminary Rounds late Thursday night.

 UNT sports information

KeAyla Dove is getting a second chance on the biggest stage in college track and field.

