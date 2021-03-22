North Texas season had just come to an end late Sunday night when Grant McCasland stopped to reflect on what helped the Mean Green put together a memorable postseason run.
UNT won four games in four days in the Conference USA tournament to earn its first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2010 and posted the program’s first NCAA win by topping Purdue in the first round.
That run ended with an 84-61 loss to national power Villanova late Sunday night.
What McCasland will remember most about that run is the chemistry UNT created along the way. The Mean Green’s coach fondly remembered the night one of the greatest teams in the history of the school’s athletics program spent hours singing karaoke during a retreat.
“This group wasn’t just connected on the floor, they were also connected off the floor,” McCasland said. “When you have that and your hardest worker is Javion Hamlet and he sets the tone and doesn’t care about personal accolades but believes in himself the way he does, it just works.”
The challenge for UNT now is finding a way to recreate that chemistry in what promises to be one of the more eventful offseasons in recent program history.
The NCAA granted basketball players an additional season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, opening the possibility of seniors returning.
UNT had six seniors on the roster, including four who started all year. Point guard Javion Hamlet was the Conference USA tournament MVP and scored 49 points in UNT’s two NCAA tournament games in his redshirt senior campaign.
Hamlet said earlier in the season that he would decide what his plans are once UNT’s campaign ended. He declined to comment on his future after UNT’s loss to Villanova.
This season was Hamlet’s fifth at the college level. His performance in the NCAA tournament has sent his prospects for a pro career to their highest level.
“We had a great season this year. I credit my teammates and coaching staff. We made history,” Hamlet said when asked about the season and his plans. “That’s all I’ve got.”
Forward Zachary Simmons also said earlier in the season that he would consider his options before deciding if he would return.
Guard James Reese and forward Thomas Bell also started as seniors. JJ Murray, a redshirt senior, was one of UNT’s top players off the bench.
Jahmiah Simmons is UNT’s sixth senior and missed the season due to injury.
UNT would be looking at a largely rebuilt team should all of those players elect to move on. Hamlet led UNT with an average of 15.7 points per game.
Reese (10.9), Bell (10.4) and Zachary Simmons (10.0) ranked second through fourth among UNT players in scoring. Simmons led UNT with an average of 6.0 rebounds per game, while Bell added 5.9.
The Mean Green have a few young players who showed promise this season if they are forced to replace their starters.
Freshman guard Rubin Jones averaged 6.2 points per game and scored in double figures six times before suffering an injury in UNT’s final series of the regular season against UAB. Jones missed the remainder of the year.
Fellow freshman forward Abou Ousmane also showed potential while averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
UNT has one experienced player set to arrive before next season in Da’Kquan Davis, a point guard who excelled at Arcadia, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.
Matthew Stone and Aaron Scott, a pair of wings, and Chrisdon Morgan, a power forward, are also in UNT’s recruiting class. All three were highly recruited and will have a chance to contribute immediately.
McCasland and associate head coach Ross Hodge could also be hot commodities in the offseason. McCasland has quickly rebuilt UNT’s program and has credited Hodge with being a key part of the process.
Hodge has turned down opportunities to move on since coming to UNT. McCasland has family in the area but could become a target for programs looking for a new coach.
Both helped UNT build the chemistry that helped the Mean Green make history this season.
The challenge now for UNT is navigating what promises to be an eventful offseason while maintaining that chemistry.