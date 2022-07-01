There are a host of ways to judge a school’s performance in athletics over the course of a year from a competitive standpoint.
Conference championships, bowl games and winning percentage come to mind.
Another measuring stick is the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings that were released late this week.
North Texas fared well in 2021-22, judging by traditional standards and backed that performance by finishing close to the middle of the pack among Conference USA schools in the Learfield standings.
UNT came in at No. 177 among Division I schools and ninth among the 14 programs in Conference USA with 91.5 points.
The Learfield standings are based solely on a program’s performance in NCAA championships and is in its 28th year.
UNT picked up points in football for its appearance in the Frisco Football Classic in the fall and scored in softball and women’s golf in the spring.
UNT played in the NCAA tournament in softball for the first time and advanced to the final of the Stillwater Regional. The school’s women’s golf team made the Albuquerque Regional of the NCAA tournament.
Those milestones added to a landmark year for UNT, which also announced in the fall that it is set to join the American Athletic Conference. The school will make the move in the summer of 2023.
“Overall, it was one of the best years in North Texas history,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said earlier this summer while speaking on the year in general. “It started with the announcement of the transition to the American Conference, which was a huge accomplishment for us and represents a great opportunity to continue to elevate the program.
“Our academic accomplishments continue with our student-athletes achieving at record levels. And then you look at the competitive success. We played in another bowl game in football and won conference championships in softball, women’s golf and men’s basketball. There’s been a lot to be proud of, and hopefully our fans and alums feel that sense of pride.”
Those accomplishments are ones Baker and UNT’s coaches feel set the school up for additional success down the line as it moves to a new league.
UNT finished ahead of three of the other five schools that are moving from C-USA to the American.
Middle Tennessee finished with the top Learfield score among C-USA schools and landed at 98th nationally with 189.5 points. MTSU will remain in C-USA.
Rice finished 102 with 179.5 points, the top finish among C-USA schools that are moving to the American. Charlotte came in at 159 and is also moving to the American.
UNT finished ahead of UTSA (181), UAB (196) and Florida Atlantic (216), the other three schools moving from C-USA to the American.
Central Florida finished with the top Learfield score among schools currently in the American and landed at 69. UCF is among the schools leaving the American for the Big 12.
Tulsa finished at 87 and had the top score among schools that will be in the American after its new lineup goes into place next summer.
The Mean Green had several teams enjoy successful seasons that didn’t translate to points in the Learfield standings. UNT’s men’s basketball team was upset by Louisiana Tech in the C-USA tournament after winning the league’s regular season title. The Mean Green were passed over when berths to the NCAA tournament were handed out.
UNT won a game in the National Invitation Tournament but didn’t add to the school’s Learfield score. The Mean Green women’s basketball team played in the Women’s NIT, its first appearance in the event in 20 years.
Those milestones added to a standout season for UNT and landed the Mean Green in the final Learfield standings that included 295 schools.