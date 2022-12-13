Eric Morris WSU
Buy Now

North Texas hired Washington State offensive coordiantor and former Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris as its new coach on Tuesday.

 Washington State athletics

This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to include quotes from Eric Morris and UNT President Neal Smatresk.

North Texas hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as its new football coach on Tuesday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you