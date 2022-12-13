This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to include quotes from Eric Morris and UNT President Neal Smatresk.
North Texas hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as its new football coach on Tuesday.
Morris spent one season at Washington State. He was previously the head coach at Incarnate Word from 2018-21.
Morris takes over for Seth Littrell, who was fired following the Conference USA championship game on Dec. 2.
UNT made its announcement on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a short coaching search that unfolded in a changing time for the school’s athletic program to a close.
UNT named Jared Mosely its new athletic director over the weekend. Mosely spent more than five years as former athletic director Wren Baker’s top assistant before Baker left to take over the program at West Virginia late last month.
Mosley and university president Neal Smatresk conducted the search for Littrell’s replacement and quickly targeted Morris, who will guide UNT through its move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said in a statement. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT football into a new era in the American.
“As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”
Morris, 37, will take over a program that consistently played in bowl games during seven seasons under Littrell but struggled to get over the hump and win titles.
The Mean Green lost all five of their bowl games under Littrell and fell in the C-USA title game twice. The last of those losses came when UNT fell to UTSA 48-27 in the C-USA championship earlier this month.
UNT will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.
Morris brings experience as a head coach and Texas ties to UNT. School officials considered both vital as it looked to move the program forward.
Washington State is averaging 27.8 points per game this season behind Morris. Quarterback Cameron Ward followed Morris to Washington State from Incarnate Word and threw for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
Morris went 24-18 at Incarnate Word, won the Southland Conference title in 2018 and 2021 and was named the league’s Coach of the Year in both of those seasons.
“From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference,” Mosley said. “Among a deep and talented pool of candidates Eric distinguished himself with his great energy and strong track record as a championship head coach and a proven developer of talent.
“As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with campus and the local community.”
Those Texas ties date back to Morris’ days growing up in Shallowater near Lubbock. Morris played wide receiver at Texas Tech and spent the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.
He was on the coaching staff at Houston in 2010 and 2011 before joining Mike Leach’s staff at Washington State as inside receivers coach. Morris went on to become the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2013-17.
The Red Raiders thrived offensively under Morris, averaging more than 30 points per game in each of his five seasons. Texas Tech led the nation in total offense with an average of 564.4 yards per game in 2016.
The challenge now for Morris is to continue that run of success at UNT, a school that has invested heavily in its program in recent years.
UNT opened Apogee Stadium in 2011 and added the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor venue, in 2019.
“We are positioned to be highly competitive in the American Athletic Conference,” Smatresk said in a statement when Littrell was fired. “We have the benefit of a passionate fan base, great facilities and resources, and we are committed to excellence in football with a support system that is dedicated to developing elite student-athletes. We will be looking for a leader with the vision, energy, commitment, and organizational skills to elevate our program to a championship level.”
UNT turned to Morris to fulfill that vision on Tuesday.
